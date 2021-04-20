NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, one major obstacle in the Bears’ pursuit of a quarterback is the struggle of finding a trade partner that is willing to move down to the No. 20 overall pick.
- Wiederer still believes the Bears will remain vigilant during the draft and thinks a possibility could emerge where Justin Fields or Mac Jones would begin sliding down the board towards Chicago’s pick.
- The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain writes that if the Bears want to trade up with the Falcons at No. 4 overall, they’ll have to surrender a similar package to what the 49ers did, especially because they’re moving up twice as many picks.
- If they target the Panthers’ pick at No. 8 overall, it could cost them much less, perhaps just second-round picks this year and next year per Fishbain, though he acknowledges moving up for a quarterback adds a premium to trades.
- Fishbain notes that earlier this offseason, multiple league sources were skeptical that Bears chairman George McCaskey would allow GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy to make a bold move up for another unproven rookie.
- Other potential slots the Bears could target in a trade up include the Cowboys, Giants and Chargers at No. 10, No. 11 and No. 13 respectively.
- Fishbain adds there’s a possibility Jones slips down the board if he doesn’t go in the top three and that could set up Chicago to make a small move up for him.
Packers
- Justin Melo said the Packers had a virtual meeting with Northwestern WR Ramaud Bowman.
Vikings
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline notes the Vikings would love to draft Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw in the first round but they aren’t sure he’ll make it past the Chargers one pick ahead of them.
- As a contingency, Pauline adds the Vikings have done extensive work on USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker as a potential first-round pick.
- Vikings’ DE Stephen Weatherly spoke about the Vikings’ statement on OTAs, referring to why it said “many of us” instead of the entire team: “We wanted to keep an option for guys who had workout bonuses and guys who were injured and have to go to the facility. We didn’t want guys who had workout bonuses to have to choose between money…” (Chris Tomasson)
- Tomasson notes that it remains to be seen if LB Eric Kendricks will attend voluntary in-person workouts, as he has a $100,000 workout bonus in his contract.
