NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Benjamin Allbright says the Bears have looked into potential head coaching candidates, including Bills OC Brian Daboll. Allbright adds that HC Matt Nagy will almost certainly be fired at the end of the season.

“From my conversations with people, the [Bears] have already started doing backgrounds on potential replacements,” said Albright on Sports Talk Chicago. “I’ll say Brian Daboll would be the leader in the clubhouse.”

Packers

Packers’ QB Jordan Love wore a mask while addressing reporters for extra precaution, noting that he is fully vaccinated. Love also told the media he wasn’t shocked when QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive this week.

“I was a little shocked but not crazy shocked,” Love said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “Just because with Kurt testing positive earlier in the week, I kind of figured something might happen in the quarterback room. I didn’t know what would happen, but just hearing that, my initial thought was … wondering what would shake out with all of the close contacts and how things would break down and just affect all of us in the room. That was my first thought, and just obviously trying to get my mind right for starting this week. But I prepared for this, and I’m confident in myself.”

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur said Love has been “locked-in” ahead of his first NFL start against Kansas City.

“I think he’s come a long way, but by no means is he a finished product,” LaFleur said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for him to get his feet wet for the first time in a meaningful game, being that it’s the regular season. So it’ll be a great learning experience for him, and I’m just excited for his opportunity.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Packers have liked Falcons TE Hayden Hurst for a long time but didn’t make a move for him at the trade deadline. It’s worth noting Hurst is in a contract year.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Packers as one of the six best fits for free-agent WR Odell Beckham.

Vikings

Per Aaron Wilson, the Vikings worked out veteran linebackers Sharif Finch and Nate Orchard on Thursday.