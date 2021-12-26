NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears TE Cole Kmet has taken a solid step forward in his second season. But Chicago wants to see even more because they believe in the 22-year-old’s potential. They’re also confident he’ll be able to reach it.

“I think in the pass game you want to see the savviness and detail that sometimes comes just with experience of running some of the routes,” Bears OC Bill Lazor said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “He can’t control the coverage — whether he gets man or doesn’t get man. But I think as you watch guys, if you can look into the future with what Cole’s physical abilities are and how smart he is, how conscientious he is, I mean I think you’re going to see a guy who, over time, maxes out his physical ability with exactly how you run the routes.”

Fishbain lists the Bears’ top needs for 2022 as offensive line, wide receiver, and cornerback.

Packers WR Allen Lazard said he was honored to catch QB Aaron Rodgers ‘ record-breaking 443rd touchdown pass with the team: “It was a huge moment of gratitude. It was just a very grounding moment for me.” (Ryan Wood)

Rodgers said it was surreal to break this record: "To be apart of history like that…is something I'm proud of and extremely grateful for, the opportunity to play here for so long. …This is a special place. To be a part of history like this is not lost on me at all"career. To break the record on a simple play like that, it's pretty cool." (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Packers WR Davante Adams said the offense needs to finish better: “To a certain extent we got lucky. We did enough later on to cover our butt. That’s not our brand of ball.” (Tom Silverstein)

Rodgers agreed that it is the offense's job to play a complete game: "We gotta do a better job of closing games out. That's on us (the offense)." (Schneidman)

Rodgers gave credit to the way the defense played by forcing four turnovers: “Our defense has done a really good job of coming up with big plays…It was bend but don’t break.” (Silverstein)

Adams added CB Rasul Douglas has been a huge reason why the team is 12-3: “I think it’s pretty safe to say he’s a superstar at the cornerback position.” (Matt Schneidman)

Rodgers agreed with Adams' take: "I don't think Rasul is a role player – he's a star. … He's changed our team." (Hodkiewicz)

Douglas, however, doesn’t think of himself as a superstar: “I don’t think I’m a superstar yet. We’ve got two superstars on our team, 12 and 17.” (Wood)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur has been impressed by Douglas’ ability to thrive on the team without an offseason: “I’ve never seen anything like this in my time in the National Football League, where somebody who comes in midseason has such tremendous impact on your football team.” (Wood)

LaFleur mentioned, despite the win, they have a lot to work on: "I think there's a lot of mixed feelings. The splash plays are great, obviously. The difference in the game was the four turnovers and the sacks, but I would say down in and down out we have to be more consistent." (Wood)

LaFleur specifically mentioned tackling as an area where they need to improve: “We have to do a better job of tackling. That was probably our worst job of tackling.” (Silverstein)

LaFleur said he doesn’t take for granted having a quarterback like Rodgers: “We’re fortunate to have a guy like him who’s able to make not just the decisions, but throw with accuracy.” (Wood)

On OL Yosh Nijman , LaFleur said he has come up huge for them: “I’m super proud of him, just the work that he puts in on a daily basis, his approach to the game, and how much it means to him. And it’s evident.” (Wood)

Rodgers said this was the best his broken toe felt in a while, but he's hoping it feels the same throughout the week: "We're hoping there wasn't a major setback tonight. It feels OK right now sitting here." (Schneidman)

Vikings' LB Eric Kendricks was fined $10,300 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Bears' QB Justin Fields that led to his ejection. (Ian Rapoport)

Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins when asked if he was impacted by his rib injury on Sunday against the Rams: "It didn't impact me. I felt fine." (Chris Tomasson)

when asked if he was impacted by his rib injury on Sunday against the Rams: “It didn’t impact me. I felt fine.” (Chris Tomasson) Cousins, who is unvaccinated, on the COVID-19 situation affecting the quarterback room this week: “It just is what it is. At this point, you just have to follow the protocols, be disciplined and there’s a lot of people not testing. So, it’s in our building. It’s going to be in our building. It’s going to spread. We’ve just got to be disciplined to keep our distance and make sure that to the best of our ability we don’t get it but it is going to be difficult.” (Courtney Cronin)