NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears C Lucas Patrick said that his relationship with QB Justin Fields has gotten off to a great start and added that the second-year signal-caller is picking up the offense very quickly.

“He can get moving pretty quick,” Patrick said, via Bears Wire. “He’s a fun guy. He’s young, so he likes to have the juice and the energy. He’s got a live arm. I mean, there were a few throws he made today where that ball, it’s like it keeps getting faster in the air. He’s soaking everything up. Whether it’s coaches, me, or stuff he’s telling me, it’s really good. [We] couldn’t have a better start to a working relationship.”

Fields is exceeding Patrick’s expectations of him.

“I had pretty high expectations,” Patrick said. “You don’t get drafted as high as he does in the National Football League just by kind of having a wet noodle or slow feet. He’s really talented. I thought he was going to be really good, and he is exceeding my expectations.”

Packers

Packers WRs coach Jason Vrable spoke about his experience with WR Sammy Watkins from their time together in Buffalo and is glad to have him in Green Bay.

“Just see where he’s been and his maturity has been exceptional. He was just a young rookie before and now he’s a grown man with a family and living life the right way, and trying to do as much as he can to get back and get another Lombardi, which he’s one of the few guys who’s held one up that I’ve been around. That’s his goal. Sammy is just smiling and happy to be in a building where he feels a good fit right now. I did not know but I’m fired up he’s here,” said Vrable, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official site.

Vrable pointed out that Watkins has played under four different systems in as many years and thinks the receiver is in a “good place” after dealing with injuries throughout his career.

“I talked to Sammy about it the other day. The way he was running some routes and catching, it reminded me of when he first walked on the field. The biggest thing had been some injuries, if you looked at the thing. But he know he’s going to work as hard as he can. He’s here doing all the workouts right now in conditioning. He feels good where his body is at. One thing you’ll see with him is he plucks the ball different. He has hands where you’ll hear the pluck and running through catch, and his play strength. There’s a reason why we drafted him that high and he’s had a lot of successful years in his career. … He said to me, ‘Man, it’s different. I’ve been in four systems in the last four years, just getting back to what you coach. You know, Vrabs, it’s been fun hearing you coach the same stuff then as now.’ He knows the details. He’s in a good place right now and I’m really excited about him.”

Vikings

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter said he is feeling recovered from his torn pectoral but thinks his neck injury in 2020 was a more significant issue.

“I’m feeling pretty good, last year’s injury wasn’t as significant as the year before, but it was a few months recovery,” Hunter said, via NFL.com. “I feel pretty good overall though, it’s good to be back with the guys.”

Hunter mentioned that he was fully recovered from his pectoral injury by February or March.

“I’d say about February, March,” Hunter said. “I was pretty healthy by then, just got to keep gaining on my strength, so that was about it.”

Hunter added that he could’ve returned for the last season’s playoffs if Minnesota reached the postseason. (Chris Tomasson)