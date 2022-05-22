NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

New Bears OC Luke Getsy arrives in Chicago with experience in both a college RPO system and Packers HC Matt LaFleur‘s wide zone offense, which of course is a branch off the ever-expanding Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. Getsy will of course put his own spin on things but early indications are he’ll borrow at least one thing from San Francisco: their use of a fullback. Chicago signed FB Khari Blasingame this offseason and has big hopes of turning him into a Kyle Juszczyk-like offensive weapon.

“He’s going to be able to do some things for us outside of the traditional fullback role of just being an elite blocker,” Bears RB coach David Walker said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “He’s got some skills. He made a great catch out of the scramble drill today and went downfield. He’s good at the underneath slides. He’s a fullback by trade, but I wouldn’t consider him an old-school fullback role where he’s only going to be a lead blocker. He can handle the ball and do some things.”

Walker had high praise for RB David Montgomery: “I really like his makeup in terms of wanting to get better, pushing himself to get better. He has high standards. And we are going to do everything we can to reach those standards.” (Dan Wiederer)

Packers

Packers DC Joe Barry said that they want to continue building the defense in an effort to win next season’s Super Bowl.

“When you have a quarterback like we have and if we keep doing our job building on defense, our mindset is that we want to win a world title,” Barry said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official site. “That’s the mindset we have every single day when we walk into this building.”

Barry had high praise of LB De’Vondre Campbell and tells their younger players to study his game.

“Obviously he did what he did on the field (and) all the things he brings to the table, just from consistency, leadership, production,” Barry said. “I tell (2021 sixth-round pick) Isaiah McDuffie all the time, ‘If you’re ever confused on how to act or what to do, watch ’59’ in every aspect. Watch him in meetings. Watch him in walkthroughs. Watch him in practice.'”

Barry added that he’s excited to acclimate first-round LB Quay Walker and DE Devonte Wyatt into their system.

“I spring out of bed every single day and sprint to the office knowing they’re gonna be here,” said Barry of Walker and Wyatt. “This time is invaluable to everybody but specifically young guys like Quay and D-Wyatt who are coming in as rookies and learning a brand new way of language, a brand new playbook.”

Vikings

Vikings’ new OLB Za’Darius Smith believes that Minnesota can provide one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL alongside DE Danielle Hunter.

“I say one of the best in the NFL but, you know, it’s too early,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “We’re just going to keep working and get better at our craft and you’ll see the results here in the season.”

Smith said he already feels familiar with the Vikings’ 3-4 system.

“I’m familiar with everything,” Smith said. “The 3-4 defense and just being able to drop in coverage and move around under front.”