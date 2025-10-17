NFC Notes: Bears, Vikings, Packers, J.J. McCarthy

Bears

Bears K Jake Moody nailed the game-winning kick in Week 6 after getting let go by the 49ers earlier this season. Chicago QB Caleb Williams expressed how happy they were to get Moody his moment after what he’s been through in his young career.

“Being able to hear about his story when he got here, being able to see him work and being able to see him have this moment — I know he’s been in some tough moments,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “So having this moment for him I know is important. It’s important for us. It’s a big moment for him to be able to go out there and come through. Kudos to him and we love him for that.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said K Brandon McManus (quad) is “day-to-day” and could play in Week 7 without practicing, but expressed some concern: “Just like I said last week, I am concerned about it.” (Ryan Wood)

When asked if WR Christian Watson (ACL) will make his season debut in Week 7, LaFleur responded, "We'll see," but added that he looked great during 11-on-11 drills in practice, via Matt Schneidman.

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 after missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury. McCarthy has been frustrated by the frequency of his health issues, but is working to get back on the field.

“It’s unfortunate and one of those really annoying injuries,” McCarthy said, via Dave Campbell of 10WBNS. “But I’m just continuing to work to get to 100% as fast as possible.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell just wants to get McCarthy live reps in a game setting.

“I think the biggest thing is just getting him back in uniform on grass, getting real live reps of pass rush and taking drops and applying some of the things that he’s worked really hard on,” O’Connell said. “I’m having a blast coaching him.”

McCarthy has been digesting information from O’Connell and QBs coach Josh McCown as he recovers.

“Everyone in this position and at other positions and in other professions, they’re always working on perfecting that part of their craft, the fundamentals, the basics,” McCarthy said. “So it was just awesome to get back on the field and spin it but get that wisdom and advice from those guys.”