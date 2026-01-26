NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Eagles, Lions

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said creating chemistry between QB Caleb Williams and his receivers will be a point of emphasis this offseason.

“When I think about being fundamentally sound, we got to do a better job catching the football next year,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “I can tell you right now that’ll be a point of emphasis for us when they come back in the springtime.”

Johnson isn’t interested in talking about success that can possibly carry over and said that the team will be rebuilding from the ground up going into next year.

“There is no building off of this,” Johnson said. “We go back to square one. We’re back at the bottom again. That’s really all 32 teams. If you feel otherwise you’re probably missing the big picture. We’re back at it. We gotta start from scratch, we gotta start from the fundamentals. A lot of guys talked about how difficult this training camp was; I didn’t feel like it was anything out of my ordinary. They know that the expectation is. They know what the process is that we believe in as a coaching staff. I think more than anything else they’re gonna know what they’re getting themselves into. And yet we gotta dig a little bit deeper, we gotta work a little bit harder, we gotta give a little bit more if we want to take this thing over the top. It’s no different — if you’re trying to lose weight, if you’re trying to lose 50 pounds, the first 30 is the easiest 30. The last 20 is the hard part. We did a nice job this year, but it’s not enough. We gotta do more.” Eagles Cameron Wolfe reports the Eagles are promoting Joe Kasper to be their defensive pass game coordinator and DB coach.

to be their defensive pass game coordinator and DB coach. Jeremy Fowler reports that Bears OC Declan Doyle impressed the Eagles during his interview for the same role; he will remain with Chicago this season. Lions Dianna Russini reports that the Lions have reached an agreement on a deal to retain assistant coach Jim O’Neil, who interviewed for the Jets’ defensive coordinator vacancy.