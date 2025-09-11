NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Dan Campbell, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson feels he could’ve made some better play calls and adjustments to Vikings DC Brian Flores in their 27-24 comeback loss to Minnesota: “I don’t think I called a particularly great game. I thought I should’ve reacted better to (Flores’) lack of pressures.” (Scott Bair)

feels he could’ve made some better play calls and adjustments to Vikings DC in their 27-24 comeback loss to Minnesota: “I don’t think I called a particularly great game. I thought I should’ve reacted better to (Flores’) lack of pressures.” (Scott Bair) Johnson acknowledged that they needed to call more run plays after D’Andre Swift had 17 carries and Kyle Monangai had none in nine offensive snaps: “I need to call more runs. We probably were at, what, under 20 for called runs in the game. I need to call more so that we get him in the game a little bit more. That’s something EB and I have talked about, making sure he has more carries going forward.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

The Lions are set to face the Bears in Week 2, pitting them against former OC Ben Johnson. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said he will always be friends with Johnson, but is viewing Sunday as a must-win game. “Ben’s my friend. He’s always going to be my friend. But nothing about that’s going to change,” Campbell said, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News. “We’re going in, getting ready to play Chicago. We’re going to win this game. We have to.”

Johnson and the Bears are coming off their come-from-behind loss to the Vikings. He understands they must “turn the page” on last week’s result.

“No one’s going to feel sorry for us. This is going to be a quick turnaround here to get going for Sunday in Detroit, our first road game,” Johnson said. “We gotta turn the page here quickly.”

Johnson expects a playoff atmosphere in Detroit.

“Maybe (a silent cadence) will help this week. We’re going to need to do that, and we’re going to need to be really good at that because this is going to be a loud environment that we’re going to,” Johnson said. “This is going to be a playoff-like atmosphere. Ford Field has been something else over the last couple of years, so we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said OT Zach Tom (hip) and G Aaron Banks (ankle) will be game-time decisions: “We’ll see. We’ll give them all the way up till gametime to see where they’re at. They have a lot of experience … we’re walking through this week, no live reps.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

said OT (hip) and G (ankle) will be game-time decisions: “We’ll see. We’ll give them all the way up till gametime to see where they’re at. They have a lot of experience … we’re walking through this week, no live reps.” (Wes Hodkiewicz) Packers DC Jeff Hafley came away very impressed by DE Micah Parsons in his debut: “The pressures, the sack, that’s what I was hoping he would do and hopefully he’ll do more of it … I thought he did an awesome job. The more I’m around him, the more I’m impressed with him – not just as a player but also a person.” (Hodkiewicz)