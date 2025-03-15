NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Ryan Poles, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers Contracts

Bears

The Bears are entering a big year with plenty of new changes surrounding QB Caleb Williams to best maximize his growth. New Chicago DT Grady Jarrett mentioned how much Williams’ potential played into his decision to sign with the Bears.

“Absolutely, without a doubt, especially for a vet like myself,” Jarrett said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “You want to go somewhere that’s got a good quarterback. … That definitely played a factor in me coming here, because I believe that he was the No. 1 pick for a reason, and his best is obviously yet to come, being such a young player.”

After adding C Drew Dalman to shore up the offensive line, Bears HC Ben Johnson talked about how he and Williams need to be aligned to get the offense right in the game’s most critical moments.

“Those two guys need to see the game the same way,” Johnson said. “Much like I was talking about the quarterback needs to see the game through the playcaller’s eyes, same thing with the quarterback and the center position, between the run game, making sure the perimeter unit is locked in with what the core is doing, and then in pass pro, everyone needs to know where our issues are so that we’re not getting stuck in some bad situations.”

“This day in age, I think the hardest problems defenses give us is schematically in the pass-rush game, blitz pickup and those things, particularly on third down. I feel strongly that Drew is going to have the acumen to help us out and problem-solve. There’s unscouted looks each and every week that, as long as you understand the rules of protection, we can figure it out, but everything’s happening quickly. It’s a fun challenge, and I know Drew and Caleb are looking to grow together that way.”

Bears

The Bears acquired guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson through trades this offseason, but it wasn’t a part of GM Ryan Poles‘ initial plans. The general manager explained he’s learned to “be on your toes” when possible moves arise and to remain flexible.

“Obviously that wasn’t part of the plan back when we were getting ready for free agency,” Poles said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s site. “I’ve always learned just over the last few years you’ve got to be on your toes for those things that pop up, so when you match the flexibility in doing good stuff with our salary cap with opportunities, we were able to jump on it.”

Poles thinks both players will bring a leadership presence to their offensive line.

“They’re two guys we’re really familiar with that we know can help us not only from a leadership perspective, but also on the field,” Poles said.

Bears HC Ben Johnson wanted gritty players and feels they’ve established “versatility to our scheme.”

“We want some tough, some gritty, some dirty individuals, and we feel pretty good about the two guys we got,” Johnson said. “‘Smart’ is a word that comes to mind, particularly with the interior players. We would love to have some versatility to our scheme, some multiplicity if you will. We’ve got a couple guys in the building now that we feel strongly can handle a variety of different concepts and schemes that we might want to employ each and every week. Beyond that, their play speaks for themselves in terms of what the tape says. The character, the integrity, it’s top notch. I can speak firsthand with Jonah and Ryan can speak firsthand with Joe. I’m really, really excited to get these guys in the room. Combined with the coaches that we’ve already put together for that room, I feel really good about the style of play we’ll have this year.”

Packers

Packers K Brandon McManus has a total base salary of $7.5 million over the next three years of his deal, including a prorated signing bonus of $5 million. (OTC)

has a total base salary of $7.5 million over the next three years of his deal, including a prorated signing bonus of $5 million. (OTC) The contract includes a $1 million roster bonus in 2026 and $1.5 million in roster bonuses. The deal also includes $300,000 in workout bonuses and carries a total cap number of $15,123,159.

The Packers have signed CB Nate Hobbs to a four-year deal worth $48 million in base value, which includes a $16 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.2 million in the first year, $1.8 million in the second year, $9.05 million in the third year, and $9.7 million in the fourth year. The deal also features a $35,294 per-game active roster bonus each season, a $6.25 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2026 league year, and $500,000 in incentives for Pro Bowl selections, interceptions, and playoff performance in 2028. Additionally, there is a $500,000 base escalator for Pro Bowl selections, interceptions, and playoff performance from 2026 to 2028. (Aaron Wilson)

to a four-year deal worth $48 million in base value, which includes a $16 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.2 million in the first year, $1.8 million in the second year, $9.05 million in the third year, and $9.7 million in the fourth year. The deal also features a $35,294 per-game active roster bonus each season, a $6.25 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2026 league year, and $500,000 in incentives for Pro Bowl selections, interceptions, and playoff performance in 2028. Additionally, there is a $500,000 base escalator for Pro Bowl selections, interceptions, and playoff performance from 2026 to 2028. (Aaron Wilson) The Packers signed G Aaron Banks to a four-year deal worth $77 million in base value, with a maximum value of $81.5 million, including a $27 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.5 million, $7.7 million, $5.1 million, and $13.1 million. He has $9.5 million roster bonuses due on the 3rd day of the 2026 and 2027 league years, as well as a $500,000 NFL Honors incentive in 2028. He will also earn $29,412 per game active roster bonus annually and up to $1.5 million in NFL Honors base escalators from 2026 to 2028. (Wilson)