NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Ryan Poles, Darnell Wright, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles told reporters that the team wanted to make other deals at the deadline but only made one trade, acquiring DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka from the Browns.

“All I can say is we made calls across the league and I checked up on all of the guys you would imagine just to see the availability,” Poles said, via Kevin Fishbain. “We turned pretty much every stone to find those answers and then, yeah, the timing worked out where we got the extra week to see (Austin Booker) get going again, and I think it reminded us back to the momentum he had going in the preseason. You saw those flashes, and we expect those to continue to come.”

Bears

Bears GM Ben Johnson is happy with the performance of LT Darnell Wright, who could be in line for a big contract extension.

“You knew what the talent was going to be,” Johnson said of Wright, via Kevin Fishbain. “I saw it coming out of Tennessee. I loved the player coming out of Tennessee, myself. You just wondered, ‘Hey, is he going to be able to put it all together?’ I feel like (offensive line) coach (Dan) Roushar and (assistant offensive line coach) Kyle DeVan and those guys have done a really good job helping him out. I’m just really proud of how consistent (Wright’s) been from the start of the season up to this point.”

Bears LB D’Marco Jackson was fined $6,111 for a hip-drop tackle.

Packers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Packers turned down trade interest in OLB Kingsley Enagbare before the deadline.

before the deadline. Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is doing well and they want to be sure he continues being a “focal point” of their offense: “He says he feels great. So that’s a big plus. We’re definitely a different team when he’s fully involved in our offense, and we’ve got to make sure he’s the focal point whether he’s getting the ball or not.” (Ryan Wood)

said RB (calf) is doing well and they want to be sure he continues being a “focal point” of their offense: “He says he feels great. So that’s a big plus. We’re definitely a different team when he’s fully involved in our offense, and we’ve got to make sure he’s the focal point whether he’s getting the ball or not.” (Ryan Wood) LaFleur said LB Lukas Van Ness should be back soon from a foot injury, adding: “It did not heal as quickly as we thought. Injuries are always a tough deal and sometimes a moving target.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

should be back soon from a foot injury, adding: “It did not heal as quickly as we thought. Injuries are always a tough deal and sometimes a moving target.” (Wes Hodkiewicz) Packers OC Adam Stenavich on G Aaron Banks : “I think he’s playing really well. I think his problem is we’re having a hard time getting him to finish games.” (Schneidman)

on G : “I think he’s playing really well. I think his problem is we’re having a hard time getting him to finish games.” (Schneidman) Stenavich on WR Matthew Golden ’s lack of opportunities: “He just has to trust the process and keep working. It’s only a matter of time before he has one of those games.” (Demovsky)

’s lack of opportunities: “He just has to trust the process and keep working. It’s only a matter of time before he has one of those games.” (Demovsky) According to the wire, the Packers worked out WR Sam Brown, DB Anthony Campbell, TE Drake Dabney , and WR Mike Woods .

DB TE , and WR . Packers DB Evan Williams was fined $6,448 for using the helmet.