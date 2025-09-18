NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris believes that RB Bijan Robinson is the best player in football.

“He’s definitely the best player in football, without a doubt,” Morris said via ESPN. “He’s unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him.”

Morris playfully alluded to getting the ball in Robinson’s hands as much as possible.

“Unique skillset,” Morris said. “Unbelievable vision, unbelievable teammate, speed, physicality. Like you come across when you first meet him, you think he’s a scat back, but he’s really just everything. He has the ability to get out of the backfield, run receiver-like routes. He can stay in the backfield and block whichever linebacker you decide to bring. He just does it all. And we might line him up at quarterback this week, who knows?”

Falcons CB AJ Terrell is “week-to-week” with a hamstring injury. (Tori McElhaney)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said WR Xavier Legette had some hamstring soreness “kind of pop up” after individual drills on Wednesday, so Panthers shut him down. He was back at practice on Thursday though. (Joe Person)

Saints

gave an update on some offensive line injuries the team is dealing with. Starting RT picked up a back injury in Week 2 in addition to the knee injury he had been dealing with already. Veteran OL is also out with a toe injury, though he shouldn’t need to go on injured reserve. (Mike Triplett) The Saints did get back OL Trevor Penning to practice and he could be an option to move back from guard to right tackle if Fuaga misses Week 3.