NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Jalen Coker, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone is looking forward to his new opportunities in the defense of HC Todd Bowles after signing with the team as a free agent coming from Detroit this offseason.

“He has a more complex system than what I am used to but it has been pretty easy to pick up and communicate and understand what he is trying to accomplish,” said Anzalone, via the team website. “I think the biggest thing for me as a linebacker is trying to see what he likes to call in certain situations and understanding him as a play-caller as opposed to the actual playbook.”

“You look at mismatches that offenses look for and a lot of tight ends around the league they look at because of their size and when you get a safety covering them, they obviously have the size advantage,” Anzalone added. “Me being a longer, athletic linebacker, I am able to do that role and I know now that I am going to be asked to do a little bit more than I have in the past and it is a benefit – God-given.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski was notably known for leaning on his rushing attack during his time as the Browns’ head coach, meaning a big year could be ahead for RB Bijan Robinson . Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites many executives around the league who believe Atlanta’s former coaching staff under Raheem Morris “tamped down the production” of Robinson.

was notably known for leaning on his rushing attack during his time as the Browns’ head coach, meaning a big year could be ahead for RB . Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites many executives around the league who believe Atlanta’s former coaching staff under Raheem Morris “tamped down the production” of Robinson. Robinson is also entering the final year of his rookie contract before playing under his fifth-year option in 2027. La Canfora reports that executives think the running back will get an extension before Week 1.

One anonymous executive told La Canfora that Robinson should be next up for Atlanta after they franchise tagged TE Kyle Pitts and signed WR Drake London to a new contract: “If you tagged Pitts and you extended London, that tells me Bijan is next. He’s the best football player on that roster. Kevin knows that. You want him happy and ready to take on a heavy load. If you don’t have a quarterback, you’d better have everything else. That’s the approach they’re taking.”

and signed WR to a new contract: “If you tagged Pitts and you extended London, that tells me Bijan is next. He’s the best football player on that roster. Kevin knows that. You want him happy and ready to take on a heavy load. If you don’t have a quarterback, you’d better have everything else. That’s the approach they’re taking.” Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is also in the last year of his rookie contract with a fifth-year option in 2027. Executives tell La Canfora that the two are likely intertwined on their next deal: “That’s the comp, similar players, same position, same point in their career.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Jalen Coker said he wants to play at least eight more years with the team after his recent extension and still feels he has to prove himself to the fans and the organization.

“I feel like I did my best to put the team first in everything that I do, so I waited till the very, very last second before I told my family and all that stuff to get really excited, so it was a process, but obviously worth it,” said Coker, via the team website. “I think it’s just kind of a testament to the team, the staff. I’ve dealt with my fair share of injuries, and for them to continue to believe in me and to see light at the end of the tunnel when things are kind of getting dark at certain points. Not to mention my fiancée as well. I feel like coming in undrafted, then getting hurt, I feel like that was pressure, trying to be like, oh my gosh, I’ve done nothing, and there’s nothing to show for it. But now I’ve created a little body of work for myself, I just feel like now’s the easy part. Now it’s just go out there and play. I just have to continue to do that at a high level. It’s never been about pressure. It’s always been about, like, just what can I do with the opportunities that I’m given. So I think this is an amazing opportunity. I’m truly grateful, but the work’s not done. It’s not finished. I’m going to continue to keep playing and keep working.”