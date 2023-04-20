NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Matt Patricia, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

When asked if the Commanders have decided on DE Chase Young ’s fifth-year option, HC Ron Rivera said they will wait until the May 2 deadline to announce their decision, per JP Finlay.

As for whether having OT Charles Leno and OL Andrew Wylie would prevent them from taking an offensive tackle at No. 16 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, GM Martin Mayhew responded: “We have the flexibility to go anywhere in the draft.” (Ben Standig)

Eagles

Texas RB Bijan Robinson has been a popular mock draft pick for the Eagles this spring, but the organization has dedicated scant draft resources to the position in the past couple of decades. When asked if the Eagles would consider picking a running back at No. 10 overall, GM Howie Roseman responded their approach is to take the best player available instead of by position.

“The most important thing is that you pick a unique player,” per FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “If you start picking by position and the player’s not any good, then it’s not a good pick anyway. I think if you start saying ‘We can get a unique player, but it’s got to be this position’ you really narrow your options. Just try to be as open minded as possible about what that looks like.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said Jalen Hurts ‘ record extension will not change how they use him going forward: “We didn’t pay him more to do less,” via Tim McManus.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said there’s been no progress on Saquon Barkley ‘s potential extension for the past 3-4 weeks but has had “good dialogue” with DT Dexter Lawrence ’s agents, per Pat Leonard.

