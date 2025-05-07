NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Michael Penix, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is excited to have a full offseason with QB Michael Penix, Jr. as the team’s starter.

“I think it’s going to be good,” Robinson said, via Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think it will be important for Mike to have this offseason right here with the offense. Just to get comfortable and gel with everybody. I’m going to push hard for everybody to be there this offseason. … Man, I’m excited for Mike and what he can do with his talents.”

Robinson hopes the team can reach the playoffs in 2025 and is tired about hearing that the team is on the cusp.

“It’s a good feeling to know where we’re headed,” Robinson said. “For me, like, I’m tired in the offseason of telling people like, man, we’re almost there. We almost have it. I think for us, like, we’re starting to get past that point. We know that we’re tired of answering questions like that.”

Robinson added that he hopes the team can have full participation in voluntary offseason activities, which he believes will be a big step in their success moving forward.

“I can only say so much, do so much, but I’m going to try to make sure the whole team’s there,” Robinson said. “Because, I think it’s important. I know some guys like to work out somewhere else, but I think for this offseason, it’s good for all of us to be in the building, just getting work. Even if we’re trying to recover from something, you can still be in there learning.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan was ecstatic that both DE Nic Scourton and DE Princely Umanmielen fell to them on day two of the draft.

“The one word is just excitement,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “To be able to go and get your guys, and guys that you’ve been watching forever and have really grown to enjoy watching and just kinda see them play. Both these guys are fun to watch, great players. And to be able to get them, I mean, we’re so excited.”