NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Greg Dortch, Stetson Bennett, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The contract disputes regarding 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk remain one of the bigger headlines heading into the 2024 season. San Francisco TE George Kittle notes when past teammate contracts were agreed upon and has faith they’ll get a deal done with Aiyuk.

“I think, if you look at my career, being a 49er, and the way most of the contracts have gone — I didn’t get signed until the second week of training camp, Deebo (Samuel) was pretty late,” Kittle said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “(Nick) Bosa was the first week of the season.”

“But I’m not concerned about it. Aiyuk’s a phenomenal football player who’s a big part of our offense, and he’s one of the most complete receivers that I’ve ever played with. So I’m gonna assume that Aiyuk’s gonna be on our team by the time the season starts.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch is heading into his sixth season in the NFL, making him the longest-tenured receiver on the team. Dortch touched on being in a leadership role with young WRs such as first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

“It can,” Dortch said, via Jess Root of the Cards Wire. “I think it has a little bit. For me, it’s been six years, but I haven’t played six years. So, I still feel pretty young. I still feel like I just got here. But y’all know me, man. My perspective and my mentality has always been the same. Once I get an opportunity, I’m going to show everybody what I can do.”

“It is a little bit of a change, but it’s a great change. I still have the opportunity for me to spread knowledge and spread the game that I love. The average NFL career is three years so to make it to six that’s a big thing.”

Rams

Rams QB Stetson Bennett stepped away from football last season in his rookie year to focus on his mental health, but he’s back and looking to make the roster this season. Bennett cited how helpful QB Matthew Stafford has been throughout spring practices as someone who has had great success in the NFL.

“He’s the man. He’s the man,” Bennett said, via the Unreserved podcast. “And Jimmy, too. I’m learning a lot from him. Mainly things that you kind of – he just does the right thing, and he can throw it better than anybody. Just learning how to be a quarterback, and who knows if that’ll – I hope I’m good enough to do it, doing everything I can to do it.”

“But just learning, and I think I did a good job of it at Georgia, of being a quarterback inside the locker room. Like, as I grew into it, a leader and do things the right way. But Matthew’s been a starting quarterback in the league for I guess 16 years now. He’s won a Super Bowl, but he’s also been on bad teams so he’s seen and known how to handle himself. So I just kind of sit back and try to learn from him. And he’s super helpful.”