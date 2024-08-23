NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers



49ers HC Kyle Shanahan described how they would handle the receiver position this year if WR Brandon Aiyuk goes to another team. Despite Aiyuk’s elite production, Shanahan expressed confidence they can survive with in-house replacements.

“Chris Conley’s had a hell of a camp,” Shanahan said, via KNBR. “He came on strong for us last year. Did a hell of a job for last year and made a number of plays going into the playoffs, in the playoffs and in the Super Bowl. He’s been on a lot of teams, too, where he’s done it for awhile. Then we’ve got these rookies who are all pushing, that I know will be there eventually, but they’re a little behind the eight ball with their injuries. But they’re guys we believe in, guys who are made of the right stuff.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said C Hjalte Froholdt , who was just signed to a two-year extension, still hasn’t reached “his ceiling yet.” (Howard Balzer)

said C , who was just signed to a two-year extension, still hasn’t reached “his ceiling yet.” (Howard Balzer) Cardinals first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking to make a name for himself separate from his Hall of Fame father: “I made it at this point, with my own path. I just want to work hard and see where it takes me.” (Darren Urban)

is looking to make a name for himself separate from his Hall of Fame father: “I made it at this point, with my own path. I just want to work hard and see where it takes me.” (Darren Urban) The Cardinals hosted TEs Kaden Smith and Sage Surratt for workouts on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson. Of the players, Arizona signed Surratt to a contract.

and for workouts on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson. Of the players, Arizona signed Surratt to a contract. Cardinals OC Drew Petzing has been impressed with QB Clayton Tune‘s mental improvements: “The pace of play is faster. He’s making decisions faster. He’s in and out of the huddle faster.” (Tyler Drake)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that the reason QB Matthew Stafford hasn’t participated in team drills this week was due to playing it safe with him.

“[We] wanted to be smart with him,” McVay said, via ESPN. “If there was any sort of sudden movement that set him back, just didn’t think it would be worth it. He’s feeling great.”

McVay said that they’ll begin to ramp Stafford up as the season opener approaches.

“We will progress [Stafford] as the week goes, but the goal in mind is making sure that we get a good couple weeks of preparation for the Detroit game,” McVay said. “How that is progressed over the next two days, really, with Tuesday and Thursday being the workdays that he would have, we’ll see.“