NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Matthew Stafford, Connor Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he’s heard the Steelers’ contract offer to 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was in the same neighborhood of $28 million per year that some other notable receivers have signed for this offseason.

49ers DB Talanoa Hufanga (ACL) will see his doctor on Thursday. If that visit goes well, he could start getting eased into practice soon, HC Kyle Shanahan said. (Matt Barrows)

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, 49ers DT Kalia Davis is having surgery to remove "a floating body" in his knee with a quick recovery time.

Rams

When appearing on Pardon My Take, Rams QB Matthew Stafford reflected on his time in the NFL and still feels like he has 3-4 years left in his career.

“Every year that I play now, I just appreciate so much and I think back on – I mean, we were just talking about plays from my rookie year and it’s like, man, that was a long, long time ago,” Stafford said, via RamsWire. “I walk into a locker room with guys who were 6, 7, 8, 9 years old when I first came into the league, which is kind of crazy to think about. But I definitely appreciate my opportunities and appreciate this game. I mean, it’s given me a ton. I hope I’ve got three or four more left in me. We’ll see. Every year is a new year, but I do feel good.”

When asked about being 11th on the all-time passing list with 56,047 yards, Stafford feels honored to be in the same category as legends like Johnny Unitas and Sammy Baugh.

“As far as the history books, I have so much respect for this game,” Stafford said. “I was the kid that grew up watching NFL Films, watching Steve Sabol and those guys voiceover stuff. I was all-in on Johnny Unitas and Slingin’ Sammy Baugh and all the guys. So I have a ton of respect for this game and just being anywhere near guys like that, in that kind of conversation is incredibly humbling and something that I don’t think about on a day-to-day basis, but when it comes up, it’s a ton of appreciation for me.”

Seahawks

Seahawks C Connor Williams felt like he was a “great mutual fit” for Seattle under HC Mike Macdonald.

“I always like building,” Williams said, via Ari Horton of the team’s site. “So, building with a new team, a whole new program, and how they pursued me and handled everything, for me it made a great mutual fit… They’re all awesome people. I mean the building’s made up of a lot of great people and so that’s been the most standout part and the guys seem like a great room of guys, hard workers from practice today, so just excited to get in there and get working with everyone and for Seattle, I mean for August weather, this isn’t bad, so this work.”

Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of last season. Macdonald said they have a plan in place and are targeting the final week of the preseason against the Browns.

“We have a pretty good plan in place now,” Macdonald said. “He’ll be with the sports performance folks for the next week or so, until we can get him full speed for practice, but we’re shooting for either Cleveland week or the week after to get him out here and practicing.”

Williams feels he is “95 percent” recovered.

“I feel great,” Williams said. “I’m probably about 95 percent. I’m getting there. Strength’s getting there. Pretty symmetrical honestly, and so I think we’re just devising a plan to slowly work back in and slowly give me on the field.”