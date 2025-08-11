NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch noted that the team currently has no timetable regarding the return of WR Brandon Aiyuk.

“There’s just steps you have to continue to hit, and I’ll continue to say that Brandon is doing well in his rehab,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Do we have an exact date right now? No. I don’t think it will be Week 1, but hopefully, I’m surprised. We’ll see. Continuing to try to watch him work his way through this rehab. But again, we want him fully healthy. He had a significant injury, and so, you have to do a significant rehab, and he’s doing a really good job of that, and we’ve got to continue to do so.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua commented on some of his route-running abilities and what he has gleaned from veteran WR Davante Adams.

“I always take the contact and say that I’m bigger than somebody,” Nacua said, via RamsWire.com. “We get to the break point, I’ll shrug you off and be able to run and get the ball. But it definitely does save some shoulder pain when you can win from negative leverage and not run into people all the time.”

“We don’t run a ton of stuff outside the numbers because of how condensed our offense is,” Nacua added. “But trying to figure out, on my slant release [how] he’s heading up to inside leverage and to threaten outside. I would take the slant as kind of a speed release for the fade ball and then being able to work kind of a false acceleration into the slant.”

Seahawks

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll returned to Seattle on Thursday to take on his former team. The game, unfortunately, ended in a tie after a blocked field goal attempt.

After the game, Carroll downplayed his return.

“I’m sorry to tell you it wasn’t like something that was obvious. It’s a football game,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been fighting wars for other people my whole life, coaching. I mean, I was with my team and we were battling. It was cool to be here. I loved it here. I’ve always loved the whole experience that we had here all those years together and all of that. I don’t forget that. I don’t disrespect that one bit. But it didn’t translate to something crazy to me. It was just an opportunity to play in a great setting.

“Thanks to the league for putting us in this game. When they figured it out, it was a good idea. A good one to look forward to. I thought we handled it all right.”