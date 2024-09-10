NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams

49ers

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the 49ers were about to trade WR Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers before San Francisco was able to sign Aiyuk to a new deal. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan confirmed that “most of” Glazer’s report was accurate.

“It was that I wanted to make sure he wasn’t traded already,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But no, that’s how I kind of reported you guys throughout the whole time. You guys would ask me stuff about it, and I say, ‘Anything could happen.’ There were reports that we almost traded with some teams, and then we didn’t. Some were true, some weren’t, but all options were open.”

Rams HC Sean McVay explained why RB Kyren Williams saw a lot of opportunities against the Lions, while rookie RB Blake Corum never got to see the ball in his first NFL game.

“I think each game is going to be its own entity,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “It was a very unique circumstance because when we got so many of our [offensive] linemen banged up, it limited some of the different — basically, we didn’t operate off anything that our game plan was. We had to truly just change in the middle of that game plan. When there are some things that are unforeseen, you’re going to go with guys that you trust and that you know. I think the way that some of the drives unfolded where there were long breaks in between. . . . I think that’s why you saw our running back and tight end rotation reflected as such. Colby Parkinson played 69 snaps. I believe Kyren played 71 when you look at it. I want to get Ronnie [Rivers] a little bit more involved. I want to be able to get Blake [Corum] involved as well. . . . [B]ased on how the game unfolded, it was very unique for a lot of different reasons, none of which probably suit what you guys are really looking for but that was not how we anticipated the rotation to go.”

Rams HC Sean McVay believes the team won’t be without OL Rob Havenstein for an extended period of time while touching on OL Steve Avila and OL Joseph Noteboom‘s injuries.

“We’ll see what the magnitude of those guys’ injuries are,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “Obviously, we’ll get Alaric back in a couple of weeks. I think Rob’s return is sooner than later.”