NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Steve Wilks, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

After Super Bowl LVIII provided the first-ever overtime with the new rules where both teams get a chance with the ball, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is under some scrutiny for the way they handled the overtime period. Shanahan defended the choice to receive the ball, noting it was evaluated beforehand.

“It’s just something we talked about,” Shanahan said, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “None of us have a ton of experience with it. But we went through all the analytics and talked to those guys. We just thought it would be better. We wanted the ball third. If both teams matched and scored, we wanted to be the ones who had the chance to go win. Got that field goal, so knew we had to hold them to at least a field goal, and if we did, then we thought it was in our hands after that.”

Shanahan on DC Steve Wilks' future: "We'll talk about a ton as the week goes and offseason, what want the team to be, our defense, our special teams. That's a lot of conversations. Salary cap, personnel, draft. Haven't watched the game yet, to tell you the truth." (Cam Inman)

Shanahan later added he expects all of his coaches back but the lack of a definitive answer with Wilks is still notable given the two clashed at times this year.

49ers RG Spencer Burford took responsibility for Chiefs DT Chris Jones having a free shot on QB Brock Purdy on third down: “I should have stayed in the B gap and stayed on Chris.” (Matt Barrows)

49ers DT Arik Armstead said he tore the meniscus in his right knee against the Eagles and played through it in the postseason but will need surgery on it in the coming days, with the hope that he can return for training camp. (Nick Wagoner)

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was asked if he would like to remain with the team and responded, “if it’s the right move.” He also got emotional discussing this past season. Aiyuk has one more year on his rookie deal. (Wagoner)

49ers GM John Lynch weighed in on Aiyuk and his future with the team: "Been a fantastic player for us. Kyle calls him a warrior all the time, the way he goes out, and competes. You can see the passion, the production. We're extremely prideful in what he's become Of course we want a guy like Brandon Aiyuk to be part of us moving forward." (Inman)

Lynch added DT Javon Hargrave finished the season playing with a torn thumb ligament. (Eric Branch)

49ers LT Trent Williams confirmed that he will be returning for the 2024 season and that retirement is currently out of the question for him. (Wagoner)

Former Titans director of football administration John Streicher is joining the Rams as their director of football strategy. (Paul Kuharsky)

is joining the Rams as their director of football strategy. (Paul Kuharsky) The Rams are expected to hire Kansas State special teams assistant Chili Davis as an assistant special teams coach. (Matt Zenitz)

Regarding new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb, an anonymous AFC executive thinks the coordinator proved he could “create mismatches” while winning the University of Washington’s offense.

“Good hire,” one AFC executive said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “He knows how to create mismatches. He’ll spread you out, and throw the ball, and run it into light boxes.”

An AFC college scouting director said Grubb had the respect of Washington’s entire locker room, including the defensive players.

“He’s a really good, genuine dude,” said the AFC college scouting director. “Very bright, very personable. All of the players love him … not just the offense, but the defense too. He worked his way up the ranks, mostly following [Kalen] DeBoer but he’s been successful everywhere he’s been. He does a good job adjusting his scheme to fit the personnel’s skill sets. Offense has a lot of shifts and motions to help the QB out and make it difficult on defenses.”

The college scouting director called Grubb a “high-class human being.”

“He’s treated all of my scouts with incredible respect—mostly because he’d do anything to help his players, but also because he’s such a high-class human being. It’s not uncommon for him to spend 30 minute to an hour after practice with one random area scout from a given team, even if he had no preexisting relationship with that guy. He may have a bunch more important obligations to get too, but he makes that scout feel like they are the most important person in that moment. It speaks to the kind of guy he is and how much he wants to help his players—just a phenomenal person and football coach.”