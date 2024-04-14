NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Tyler Lockett, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

ESPN’s Jordan Reid thinks there’s a good chance the Cardinals could try to trade up from No. 27 in the first round to try and land a cornerback.

According to Aaron Wilson, CFL CB Qwan’tez Stiggers is visiting the Cardinals on Friday.

The Cardinals hosted LSU DT Maason Smith and Rutgers CB Max Melton for official 30 visits. (Billy Marshall)

and Rutgers CB for official 30 visits. (Billy Marshall) Cardinals Director of Pro Personnel Glen Fox attended Iowa’s workout with CB Cooper DeJean and DT Khristian Boyd. (Tony Pauline)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett revised his contract to remain in Seattle this offseason by moving some of his base salary to incentives. Lockett mentioned his love for the city and team as the main reason he was willing to do so.

“Seattle is home,” Lockett said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Obviously it’s a business and so you’ve got to kind of look and see what is good for them, you see what’s good for yourself, as well. And with everything that I had a chance to be able to do and become, it’s really cool that you hear that the staff wants you to be on the team, as well.”

“[I] try not to get too much into the contract because I’m still kind of in a blessed situation. So everybody kind of talks about the contract or talks about the money or say it’s a pay cut or whatever it is, but it’s enough for us to still be here. It’s enough for them to still want me.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pitt OL Matt Goncalves visited with the Seahawks recently.

visited with the Seahawks recently. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has a predraft visit with the Seahawks.