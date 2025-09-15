NFC Notes: Brandon Aubrey, Russell Wilson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

There’s not a kicker in the league who’s quite like Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey, who in just a couple short years has made 60-yard field goals look uncommonly easy. Aubrey smashed a 64-yard field goal (the NFL record is 66 yards) to tie the game with no time on the clock in Week 2 against the Giants, and Dallas was ready to pull the trigger on a kick from much longer if it had to.

“We would try it from 70-ish. We’ve seen him make those before,” Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We always want to try to get as close as we can. But he’s always like, yeah, I’m good. And, yeah, that’s pretty cool. Dak’s always like, what’s the line to make, and I’m like, yeah, 50-ish. You know, 50-ish. He’s like, OK, that’s like, a 67- to 70-yard field goal. So there’s really not one, but the confidence that you see the guy kick with is just incredible.”

Eagles

The numbers on offense for the Eagles through the first two weeks haven’t been pretty, and Philadelphia mustered just 216 yards of offense in Week 2’s Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs. But they’re 2-0 and QB Jalen Hurts astutely pointed out that’s what matters most in the NFL.

“I think that’s the most important thing is finding a way to win,” Hurts said after the game. “Given the competitive nature of the game and how our games have gone when we’ve played this team — it’s a really good team, we’ve got a ton of respect for them obviously — you’ve got to come in with a sense of focus, you’ve got to stay patient within yourself, stay patient within the team and your role, and let things come to you. And I think, as a team, we showed up when we needed to the most. That’s the most important thing in this league.”

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson said all the right things leading up to Week 2 as the speculation swirled about his job security, triggered by an initial reluctance by HC Brian Daboll to commit to him immediately after a 21-6 loss to the Commanders in Week 1. But Wilson’s reaction after a near-career best day against the Cowboys showed that he heard all the noise.

“This game meant a lot to me. It was time to answer the call,” Wilson said via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “So that for me was important to do that. Not for anyone else, but for myself.”

The Giants didn’t get the win but Wilson more than pulled his weight in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. He threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, just two yards away from a new career high. Wilson might not be the player he was at his peak but games like this are a reminder of how he went from overlooked to one of the best in the game at quarterback.

“Someone once told me the greater you are great, the more they are going to hate,” Wilson said. “I’ll never forget. My dad was on his deathbed. I was playing college football. I had a pastor in North Carolina, at NC State, tell me that one day. And I was going through a lot of tough stuff. My dad on his deathbed. I was playing well, and I was going through this and that and I was going through some of the highest moments, but also some of the toughest moments personally. I never forget he told me that. The greater you are great, the more they are going to hate.

“So, for me, I embrace the noise. I don’t run from it.”