NFC Notes: Brandon McManus, Packers, Kevin O’Connell, Vikings QB Situation

‘ new three-year deal worth $15.3 million includes a $5 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.4 million, $2.1 million, and $4 million. It also includes an annual $100,000 workout bonus and a $1 million 2026 roster bonus. ( Aaron Wilson

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!