NFC Notes: Brandon McManus, Packers, Kevin O’Connell, Vikings QB Situation

Packers
- Matt Zenitz reports that the Packers are hiring Jeff Koonz as a member of their defensive staff.
- Packers K Brandon McManus‘ new three-year deal worth $15.3 million includes a $5 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.4 million, $2.1 million, and $4 million. It also includes an annual $100,000 workout bonus and a $1 million 2026 roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- Virginia Tech DB Dorian Strong had formal Combine interviews with four teams, including the Vikings. (Devin Jackson)
- Oregon DL Derrick Harmon had a formal Combine meeting with the Vikings. (Emily Leiker)
- Ryan Fowler reports the Vikings have a formal meeting scheduled with Florida DL Cam Jackson at the combine
- Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.
- The Vikings hosted Cincinnati OL Luke Kandra for a formal combine interview. (Justin M)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)
- LSU OT Emery Jones had a formal Combine interview with five teams, including the Vikings. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Bo Brack)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Vikings. (James Crepea)
- When speaking to people who interacted with the Vikings in recent months, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk writes it’s unclear who is “calling the shots” in Minnesota.
- Florio points out HC Kevin O’Connell was given an extension back in January, but GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is entering the final year of his contract in 2025.
- Florio thinks Minnesota’s ownership will presumably be involved in their decision at quarterback this offseason with Sam Darnold‘s looming free-agent candidacy and J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings.
- According to Mike Garafolo, Vikings’ free agent LB Patrick Jones II could have a strong market, given he’s younger than most of the pass rushers available.
