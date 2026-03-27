NFC Notes: Braxton Jones, Brad Holmes, Bears, Lions, Packers’ Draft Visits

Bears

Bears OT Braxton Jones said he had opportunities to sign elsewhere in free agency but said that remaining in Chicago was best for him and his career.

“Early on [there were] talks at the Combine [about possibly signing elsewhere], but when it came down to it, the Bears in the situation we have here is the best for myself,” Jones said, via Bears Wire. “I’m not choosing comfortability but knowing I’ve been here for the last four years … putting that all into the picture kind of made the decision itself.”

Lions

The Lions finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Detroit GM Brad Holmes acknowledged that they need to make some changes, but still doesn’t think they are “far off” from being contenders.

“There needs to be some adjustments made, for sure,” Holmes said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I don’t think that we’re that far off. I personally don’t. We have a lot of good players. We have a lot of good young, ascending players. We have a really good quarterback [in Jared Goff]. We have the right coach [in Dan Campbell].”

Detroit signed OT Larry Borom as a free agent following his time with the Dolphins. Borom mentioned that he’s a native of the city and is glad to be back.

“[Detroit] grew me into the man that I am today,” Borom said. “This city is nothing but people that get up and get after it. It’s nothing but hustlers. People are hard workers in this city, and I take that with a lot of pride.”

As for recently signed RB Isiah Pacheco, he is ready to support Jahmyr Gibbs and feels they collectively provide a lot of speed.

“I’m gonna go crazy. I’m gonna spin, jump, whatever I can do to get the first down to accommodate Jahmyr, and we’re fast,” Pacheco said. “We got speed and they can’t sleep on it.”

Packers