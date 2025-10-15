NFC Notes: Brian Branch, Matthew Golden, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions S Brian Branch was suspended for one week after starting a fight with Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster at the end of Sunday’s loss to Kansas City. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said he met with Branch and is confident the safety has learned his lesson.

“I saw him yesterday before [the suspension] came down, he knows all this,” Campbell said, via Ben Raven of MLive. “He’ll learn from it. This was one instance of something that happens, it doesn’t matter what led to it… you can’t take out your aggression on somebody else. Can’t cross that line… He’s an outstanding young man. He’s got a great heart.”

Campbell doesn’t expect DE Marcus Davenport to come off injured reserve this week. (Colton Pouncy)

to come off injured reserve this week. (Colton Pouncy) Campbell also said CBs Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) will both likely return after the bye week. (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers first-round WR Matthew Golden had the best game of his young career in Week 6, going for 86 yards on three receptions. Despite the continued improvement, Packers HC Matt LaFleur isn’t planning on forcing-feed any receiver and will continue to attack where the defense is vulnerable.

“I mean, it just is what it is, guys. I know everybody wants us to force-feed guys the ball, but it’s really not how we’ve done it around here and I don’t plan on changing that,” LaFleur said, via Mark Oldacres of the Packers Wire.

“That’s the beauty of having a lot of guys that we have a lot of confidence in. A lot of it is dictated by the coverage, however teams are playing us, and the quarterback’s role is to make sure the ball’s going to the right place based on what the defense presents.”

LaFleur on OLB Lukas Van Ness : “We definitely avoided something serious, but how long he’ll be out remains to be seen. He’s been playing really well. If he’s unable to go, that’ll definitely be a loss.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

: “We definitely avoided something serious, but how long he’ll be out remains to be seen. He’s been playing really well. If he’s unable to go, that’ll definitely be a loss.” (Weston Hodkiewicz) LaFleur said OL Zach Tom did not have a setback with his oblique injury: “I thought he battled and played extremely hard. It was nice to have him back out there.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell notes that QB Carson Wentz ‘s injury is to his non-throwing shoulder and adds: “He’s gotten to a good place where he can participate.” (Kevin Seifert)

notes that QB ‘s injury is to his non-throwing shoulder and adds: “He’s gotten to a good place where he can participate.” (Kevin Seifert) Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Vikings LB Blake Cashman is expected to return from a hamstring injury this week that has held him out of the last four games.