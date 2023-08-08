NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Devin White, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Devin White said on Monday that he is comfortable with his future in Tampa Bay after talking to GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles.

“I just wanted to be the guy here for a long time,” White said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “After just sitting down with coach Bowles and Jason Licht and just understanding their plans for me. … See how I can do better. Moving forward, we all came to an agreement, and that’s why I’m here now, just focusing on the season now.” White was also asked if he had any regrets when it came to requesting a trade this offseason. “I don’t think it’s no regrets,” White said, per Pewter Report. “I don’t think it’s just about being paid. It’s just about being a guy who was drafted here and doing a lot for this program. I just want to be the long-term guy. You know, I just want to be a guy like Lavonte [David], who’s been here forever. I wanted to be that next guy. And we just didn’t make it happen when I wanted it to. And that’s where I kind of get a little bit selfish. Even knowing I still had the fifth-year option and that was the thing in play.”

Falcons

The Falcons are going into their third season under the same play-caller with HC Arthur Smith, but there’s a lot of fresh excitement about how the Falcons could look different on offense in 2023 stemming from their offseason moves. Atlanta took RB Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick and also added TE Jonnu Smith and WR Mack Hollins to a group that already included TE Kyle Pitts, WR Drake London and RB Cordarrelle Patterson. What all those players have in common to some degree is size and positional versatility.

“It kind of feels different, but it’s not different,” Patterson said via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s the same offense, kind of the same people around here, just added a few pieces…”

“If you look on the offense, you’ve got a lot of guys that play a lot of different positions,” Patterson added. “You can line Kyle up at running back, probably. It’s positionless.”

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Panthers and OLB Brian Burns are not close on a long-term deal right now. However, the biggest holdup seems to be 49ers DE Nick Bosa , who is expected to sign a massive deal at some point that will set the bar for other edge rusher extensions.

Fowler mentions the Panthers weren’t comfortable with the asking price for Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue , who got $10.5 million. Instead they signed OLB Justin Houston for a base value of $6 million.

losing his burst and believes a knee injury last season contributed to his declining numbers. He adds they’ve tracked Thielen at 20 miles per hour on the GPS in training camp. Panthers HC Frank Reich says first-round QB Bryce Young will play in the team’s preseason opener. (Darin Gantt)

says first-round QB will play in the team’s preseason opener. (Darin Gantt) Reich added veteran LB Deion Jones looks like he has been with the team for the entire training camp and definitely belongs on the roster. (Gantt)

looks like he has been with the team for the entire training camp and definitely belongs on the roster. (Gantt) Panthers G Austin Corbett on his ACL rehab: “You don’t realize how long it is, and how much it honestly sucks.” (Gantt)