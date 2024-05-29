NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Kenny Pickett, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn is already impressed with first-round QB Jayden Daniels‘ energy and passion for the game through the early stages of rookie minicamp.

“What you don’t see on the tape is how much this guy loves football,” Quinn said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “He works so hard at it that it’s one of the things that makes my heart smile about him is the type of competitor he is and where he goes about his business. And so he’s here early, he just goes for it, and not everybody has that trait to say I’m not going to be stopped. And so it’s really cool.”

Eagles

The Eagles traded for QB Kenny Pickett who needed a fresh start after some tough years in Pittsburgh. Despite the drastic changes to his career lately, Pickett is excited to be surrounded by their talent level in Philadelphia.

“It’s been great,” Pickett said, via Rob Kuester of NBC Philadelphia. “Obviously, Jalen’s an incredibly talented player. He’s played in a similar system, and we’re kinda all learning this new one together. So the communication back and forth in the quarterback room has been awesome with the quarterbacks coaching us and Kellen. I couldn’t ask for a better room, better staff to be working with. Obviously, the talent around this team is pretty special, so it’s a great group to be in.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll praised OLB Brian Burns for being a great teammate in their early days of practice and has been a mentor to their younger players.

“First, I would say he’s a great teammate, practices the way you want a pro to practice,” Daboll said, via GiantsWire. “Particularly a player of his type caliber. I think he’s done a good job with the outside linebackers and his room of being a good mentor. He leads by example, but he also will speak up if he needs to speak up. He’s been a really good addition to our football team up to this point. Glad we have him. Whether it’s on defense, whether it’s talking to guys on offense, the offensive line about certain things, good person and a good player.”

Daboll said Burns often interacts with third-year EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“You just see him interact with players. You see how he handles himself on the practice field, with the group that’s with. He talks a lot to Kayvon, he has some experience, he’s still a young player too, but a true pro,” Burns said.

Burns said he’s been working to develop chemistry with Thibodeaux.

“Right now, we’re just pretty much getting used to each other, bouncing a lot of ideas off of each other. We just spend a lot of time trying to develop that chemistry,” Burns said. “Also, healthy competition. We almost compete in everything we do, on the field, off the field. Having somebody to push me and I’m able to push, that’s going to be a positive this year.”