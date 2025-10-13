NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Lane Johnson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Following his eight catch, 114-yard performance against the Jets in Week 5, Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy is looking to follow in the footsteps of other great Dallas receivers who wore number 19.

“Growing up, I watched football, so I knew he wore 19, and the reason I got 19 is because of Miles Austin and Amari Cooper,” Flournoy said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I just felt like I play like them — big and fast and just some finesse. Just wanted to keep that tradition. For real.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the team’s defensive personnel: Matt Eberflus) has been an established coach in this league and has a lot of confidence that he’ll get the job done.” ( “This comes down to execution. We can certainly do it. This is a work in progress. We have the personnel. We got called out before the game and didn’t do a lot about it. We got work to do. (Defensive coordinator) has been an established coach in this league and has a lot of confidence that he’ll get the job done.” ( Jon Machota

Eagles

Philadelphia’s offensive struggles have come back to bite them in a hurry, as they have lost their last two games after a 4-0 start. Eagles RT Lane Johnson thinks the offense needs to be simpler and less predictable, but ultimately puts the blame on the players for a lack of execution.

“It seems a lot harder than it needs to be,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Maybe moving forward, just have a little bit more variety, hitting the perimeter some.”

“I’m with Kevin until the end. A lot of it comes down to execution. We’ll go back and look at this tape and see what we’ve got to fix, but moving forward, maybe more efficient, less predictable and capitalize on big plays and explosives.”

Giants

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says Giants HC Brian Daboll is expected to be fined for yelling at his medical staff while they were evaluating first-round QB Jaxson Dart for a concussion, but that will be the extent of his punishment.