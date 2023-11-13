NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Sam Howell, CeeDee Lamb, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks that they struggled to get their receivers involved including Terry McLaurin.

“We kind of struggled to get all the receivers involved in today’s game, but I know in those situations, Terry is going to do everything he can to win and give me a little space to get the ball in there, and he came up big,” Howell said, via CommandersWire.com.

“I think there were two fourth downs on that last drive, so he’s a great player. I have to do a better job trying to get him the football and get him more involved in the game. Definitely, in those situations, he’s a guy I’m going to go to.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb became the first player in NFL history with double-digit catches for at least 150 receiving yards in three consecutive games and was asked by reporters if he feels he is in the zone. He went on to say he believes he is the best wide receiver in the league.

“Absolutely,” Lamb replied, via Pro Football Talk. “And it’s not stopping. I’m the top receiver in this game, and there’s no question about it. If there is, I’ll see you all again next week. They’re definitely trying to double me, but Mike [McCarthy] is doing a great job of moving me around, keeping me in motion, lining me up on the outside, so defenses can’t really get a read.”

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley and DC Wink Martindale both had sideline interactions with HC Brian Daboll during their loss on Sunday, with Daboll also having to separate wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard who were arguing back and forth.

Daboll classified this all as “normal stuff” during his press conference after the game.

“There’s interaction every game. Every game. No different. Standard,” Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk.