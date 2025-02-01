NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Stephen Jones, Adam Peters, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters thinks that CB Marshon Lattimore will benefit from having the entire offseason with the Commanders after having difficulty integrating with the team due to injury.

“He came into a tough situation,” Peters said, via Pro Football Talk. “He was injured when he got here. Anytime you come to a new team and you’re injured, it’s really hard to integrate. Plus you’re coming in at the end of the season, so at the same time you’re rehabbing, you’re learning a new defense, trying to meet new teammates. It was a tough situation for him to come in. What was cool was we saw him get better, we saw him get more acclimated not only to the defense but to his teammates. Really excited for him to have an offseason with us and really learn the defense from the ground up and really have that full runway of training camp and leading into the season. Looking forward to that.”

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team understands that the narrative that they’re cheap spenders in free agency needs to change.

“We’ve got to change the narrative and we understand that,” Jones said, via Lone Star Live.

Jones said that the team will prioritize re-signing their star players such as LB Micah Parsons and CB DaRon Bland.

“All these guys are [priorities] – obviously we had to get this coaching situation sorted and it was our number one priority because it had to happen ASAP,” Jones said. “And then you gather the team together and then you start to prioritize the likes of a Micah Parsons or DaRon Bland or whoever else that may be. We’ll take a look at everything.”

Jones said the front office will continue to be questioned until the team experiences playoff success and reaches its ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

“We haven’t gotten the job done,” Jones said. “We understand that. I mean, we haven’t had success in the playoffs. We haven’t won a Super Bowl in years, and we have to change that. The only way you’re going to change that is prioritize the things that in our mind will change the narrative. Until we do that, we know there’ll be question marks. We know we’ll be questioned. Jerry and I will be questioned. Coach Schottenheimer … will be questioned until he does it.”

Giants

The Giants enter the offseason with looming questions at the starting quarterback spot. Brian Daboll explained he wants leadership and accuracy in his next QB.

“You look for accuracy,” Daboll said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “It’s leadership; it’s accuracy.”

Daboll wants to see how quarterbacks respond to several situations like in two-minute drills, following interceptions, and after a bad string of plays.

“You watch all the games,” Daboll said. “It’s not a cut-up of games where you’re looking at whether it’s targets or run blocks, you’re watching everything and seeing how they respond. How do they respond in two-minute situations? How they respond after an interception? What’s the playbook like after a few bad plays or a few incompletions? Again, there’s no exact science in it. It’s obvious that there isn’t. You do the best job you can.”

Daboll added that he loves evaluating quarterbacks.

“I love doing it. I love evaluating quarterbacks; I love meeting with the quarterbacks,” Daboll said. “It’s an awesome position to work with and it’s a really fun position to evaluate.”