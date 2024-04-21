NFC Notes: Brian Flores, Jayden Daniels, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Notre Dame RB Audric Estime had an official visit with the Bears. (MLFootball)

Lions

After a deep postseason run, the Lions are in the bottom of the first round instead of the top. Detroit GM Brad Holmes doesn’t feel like their approach will change that much despite being on the opposite end of the first round.

“You’re kinda looking at a different level of player, and it is what it is,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We just take the same approach, but I don’t see (picking lower) as any more or less pressure.”

“First of all, it’s got to be the right guy. You guys (have) seen us, how we’ve operated in the past. If it’s the player that we want, we’re going to go and get him. But there (are) a lot of boxes that need to be checked.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Missouri RB Cody Schrader had a pre-draft visit with the Lions.

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores mentioned he didn’t get any interview requests during the most recent head coaching cycle.

“And I don’t really have control over that situation. I will say that I’m very happy where I am. It’s been a great offseason. I haven’t spent this much time with my family in a while,” he said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Flores is suing the NFL right now for racial discrimination, citing his abrupt firing by the Dolphins and his experience on the interview circuit afterward. He responded to a question about whether his pending lawsuit is hurting his chances at a head coach job.

“There’s no way to know. It’s not really something I’m spending a lot of time thinking about. I try to be where my feet are, and that’s here with the Vikings. I try not to worry about things I have no control over,” he said via Seifert.

On SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s some smoke about LSU QB Jayden Daniels maybe assessing his options this week about where he wants to play, including whether or not it’s in Washington. He adds there’s some intrigue about playing for the Vikings.

LSU DT Maason Smith had an official visit with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)

had an official visit with the Vikings. (Justin Melo) Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini took an official visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Roberts)