NFC Notes: Brian Robinson, DeMarcus Lawrence, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on the team’s trade for RB Brian Robinson: “We brought him here to be our two back. Always been a big fan of Brian. Loved him coming out of college. He’s done really well going against him and we were pumped that he was available.” (Matt Barrows)

Per Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Rams S Tanner Ingle $4,666 for this hit that gave Chargers WR Quentin Johnston a concussion last week.

Rams LT Alaric Jackson (blood clots) is expected to practice in full on Monday for the first time during training camp. (Sarah Barshop)

Seahawks’ veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence has quickly established a connection with OLB Derick Hall as a mentor. Seattle DT Leonard Williams said the two are like siblings around the locker room.

“We joke around saying D-Law has the little brother he never had and D-Hall has the big brother he never had,” Williams said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “They’re competing and talking smack with each other all the time, but then they’re also giving each other tips. I think D-Law is just a great veteran for him to have right now.”

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed sees a lot of similar qualities between Hall and Lawrence.

“I see a lot of D-Law in Derick,” Reed said. “That’s kudos to him. He’s going to be a great player. The sky’s the limit for him. I think D-Law’s the best thing that could’ve happened to him because I think mentality-wise, I think they’re the same. And football-wise, I think they’re the same.”

Hall made his biggest impact last season with eight sacks and six tackles for loss. He thinks run defense has been key in his development and hopes to improve his sack total.

“It was good to go out, be able to have that experience, start playing well,” Hall said. “I feel like the run is my key, so being able to set the edge on the run and then being able to be powerful and make those plays in the pass game as well. I feel like it’s what I did really well and what I need to grow on again is the details. That’s that jump from an eight-sack year to a 10-, 12-, 14-sack year. Being able to hone in on the details, find little tidbits of things that you can find to be able to grow from.”

Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas hasn’t missed a practice this entire offseason. He credits his consistency to his knee recovering from surgery: “The biggest tell of that is I’m actually practicing. It’s nice to be back in the full swing of things and just be able to learn from doing the actual reps rather than just mental.” (Brady Henderson)