NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to starting quarterback in San Francisco. Then after offseason elbow surgery, he continued to silence his doubters by burying the Steelers on Sunday.

His performance was lauded by DE Nick Bosa, LT Trent Williams, and HC Kyle Shanahan after the game.

“Purdy shut some haters up,” Bosa said Sunday, via ESPN. “I think whenever a guy comes back from an injury, people kind of don’t expect him to make another leap in the second year, I’m just happy for him. He’s exactly who we thought he was.”

“You can’t tell the difference between him prior to surgery and then post-surgery,” Williams added. “I think he did everything he was asked to do in the offseason and the team noticed it, which is why he’s got a ‘C’ on his chest. I’m just so proud of him. Just to watch his journey coming in last year to right now, he’s a dream to work with.”

“He’s taken this whole offseason as good as you can as a quarterback being injured,” Shanahan noted. “He’s done everything he can to come back and he handles the pressure well and he really doesn’t change. I think that’s why the guys love him and I think that’s why he will continue to get better.”

C ardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said sixth-round CB Kei’Trel Clark earned the starting role based on his overall body of work this offseason.

“His production, how he goes about his business,” Gannon said, via Bob McManaman of AZ Central. “I’m really looking forward to watching him play.”

Cardinals DB Budda Baker also believes Clark is up for the challenge.

“He’s a guy who’s very fast, has a quick twitch, young, and I’m very excited to see what he can do on Sunday because he’s been making plays and I’m excited to see him make more plays this season,” Baker said.

Clark intends to give fans something to cheer about on Sunday.

“Oh, I will,” he said. “I definitely will make some plays. I’m not going into this game intending to get beat at all. That’s why we practice so hard. That’s why we focus on our technique and everything we do so we can be successful on game day.”

Former Cardinals DL J.J. Watt is happy with what he’s seen and heard relative to QB Kyler Murray‘s recovery from an ACL tear.

“He’s very happy, he’s working extremely hard, he’s out in the community doing great things, so all signs are pointing to him coming back healthy and performing well,” Watt said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him come back. Obviously, being a player in this league, I know how difficult it is to come back from an injury like that. I always root for guys every single time to come back and dominate and so I’m hoping he does.”

Rams

The Rams were down at halftime but QB Matthew Stafford impressed in the second half for a comeback win, throwing to not Cooper Kupp, but young receivers Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua. Both players drew praise from HC Sean McVay in his postgame comments.

“I’m so proud of those guys, but I’m not surprised,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “That’s what Tutu Atwell had been doing, going months back. And I thought he really started to play with a lot of confidence towards the latter part of last year when he got the opportunities that were earned. Puka Nacua has come in and he’s as mature a rookie as I’ve ever been around. And he is a physical, tough, strong player. He’s got a great way about himself. And both of those guys stepped up.”