NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers QB Brock Purdy said that he has “different options” for his recovery from a torn UCL and is still working toward a decision: “There are different options, in terms of letting it recover, surgery, all these different types of surgeries, repair vs. reconstruction. So we still haven’t come to a conclusion about all of that.” (Matt Maiocco)
- 49ers DE Nick Bosa said he’ll be patient with his impending contract negotiations this offseason: “I’m definitely going to have patience and probably not worry about it for some time.” (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers impending free agent K Robbie Gould said he is “nowhere near” retirement: “I’m nowhere near retiring. I got a lot left to do from a career perspective–No. 1 being winning a Super Bowl. And, two, I’m pretty close to a lot of milestones I think would be pretty neat to be able to accomplish.” (Maiocco)
- 49ers GM John Lynch said Purdy is still seeking opinions on his elbow injury: “The positive bit of news that the right approach is the one that takes the six-month mark (of recovery with an internal brace). You never know until you get in there, surgeons say.” (Cam Inman)
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan feels they have “two starting quarterbacks” with Purdy and Trey Lance, so they are not eager to enter the quarterback market. (Maiocco)
- Lynch said he is fully committed to being the 49ers’ general manager after being requested to become an analyst by Amazon last year: “I think so. You good, Kyle? I plan on being here, committed to doing this and having fun at it and committed to getting better. I’m real proud of what we did this year, which is hard when our standard is to win the whole thing.” (Inman)
- As for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job, Shanahan is hopeful to find a candidate that can replicate their system: “I love the scheme that we run. The foundation we have at DL, LB, CB and safety, our players fit very well in it. Hoping to find somebody who fits with us personality wise and scheme wise.” (Cam Inman)
- Shanahan points out second-round DE Drake Jackson began to lose a “bit of his power” as the season wore on which is why his playing time fell sharply. (Matt Barrows)
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue and Zack Rosenblatt look at what the Rams are getting with new OC Mike LaFleur after his exit from the Jets. Though some players, particularly the receivers, were frustrated with LaFleur by the time he left, Rosenblatt notes Jets RB Breece Hall had positive things to say: “I love him. I feel like he, for the most part, puts us in position to be successful. … I think he’s a really good person, I love being around him every day. He’s one of those guys that’s weird but he’s also really cool.”
- Rosenblatt adds LaFleur was regularly praised by opposing scouts and coaches for how creative his offense was, and he thinks he learned a lot about how to relate to players in a position of authority which could help him as his career continues.
- Rodrigue notes Rams HC Sean McVay will retain play-calling duties but she thinks the addition of LaFleur will help balance him out as Los Angeles tries to move toward a more balanced offense in 2023.
- Rosenblatt lists Jets QB Mike White, RB Ty Johnson, WR Corey Davis, WR Braxton Berrios and G Nate Herbig as pending free agents from New York whose familiarity with LaFleur could have them heading out west.
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Brady Henderson notes the Seahawks and QB Geno Smith have both expressed interest in continuing their relationship but he says there’s some question whether Seattle would use the franchise tag if no long-term deal comes together.
