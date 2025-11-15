NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Alaric Jackson, Brian Robinson, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan recently said that they are hoping to start QB Brock Purdy in Week 11. Although Mac Jones has done well, Shanahan said there’s no question that Purdy is their starter when he’s healthy.

“No. It’s not a hard decision,” Shanahan said, via NFL.com. “It’s just more about Brock’s health. It’s been awesome how Mac has played. He has been great. But we’ve got a lot of confidence in Brock and we know Brock will play at a high level too as long as he’s healthy.”

When asked whether he’s spoken to Purdy about avoiding pressing when he returns, Shanahan responded that he’s only talked to him regarding being “100 percent” healthy enough to play.

“No. We haven’t talked about that,” Shanahan added. “Things we’ve talked about are just making sure when you come back that you feel 100 percent, so you don’t have to worry about anything like that. If Brock’s feeling 100 percent and confident in that way, then I think he’s got nothing to worry about on a game.”

Purdy said he’s feeling “really good” going into Sunday’s game and is excited to get back out there.

“I feel really good, feel healthy and excited to be back and ready to go and lead the guys,” Purdy said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I’m really excited about this week. It’s been a good week so far. … Obviously, we’ve got to finish out strong this week, but feel really good.”

Purdy mentioned that medical advisors told him he didn’t require surgery on his toe.

“I had a turf toe variation,” Purdy continued. “But from multiple sources and doctors and everything, we looked at it, and they said there’s no need for surgery.”

Purdy praised Jones and made clear that he isn’t returning in an effort to retain his starting job from someone who has been having success in his absence.

“I absolutely love Mac and what he’s done,” Purdy mentioned. “He came in and played extremely well and kept our team alive and moving and going. And so, I appreciate him for that and just everything he’s brought to our team. But for me, it’s been how do I feel physically? It has nothing to do with I need to get back out there for the political side of things. It’s been all about how do I feel really good to go out and lead when I do get back?”

49ers RB Brian Robinson recorded 41 yards on eight run attempts in Week 10. Robinson hopes to get more passes out of the backfield, similar to fellow RB Christian McCaffrey.

“I want to start being able to do more things that he’s able to do, as far as catching the ball out of the backfield and stuff like that,” Robinson said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “And maybe that will bring more opportunities to me.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan thinks Robinson is improving every game.

“I think four weeks in a row he has had his best game,” Shanahan said. “So each week it keeps getting better.”

Robinson averaged 10.6 yards per carry for 53 yards in Week 9’s win over the Giants. He felt like the game got him into a good rhythm.

“I actually felt like they allowed me to get into a little bit of a rhythm last week in New York,” Robinson said. “That was probably one of the first times during the season. I felt like it just allowed me to stay in and finish the drive on my own, and it was pretty similar last week.”

Rams OT Alaric Jackson was suspended for two games in 2024, and it was revealed that Jackson is being sued over the incident, which involves Jackson allegedly recording a woman without consent during sex. (PFT)

was suspended for two games in 2024, and it was revealed that Jackson is being sued over the incident, which involves Jackson allegedly recording a woman without consent during sex. (PFT) Rams HC Sean McVay was asked several questions about the situation: “As with any of those things, especially as a legal matter, we keep those things in-house. That’s been consistent since I’ve been here, how we deal with those things out of respect for the process. This isn’t something that we weren’t aware of. [We’ve had] very clear communication and understanding of it and I’ll keep it to that, hopefully you guys can understand.”

was asked several questions about the situation: “As with any of those things, especially as a legal matter, we keep those things in-house. That’s been consistent since I’ve been here, how we deal with those things out of respect for the process. This isn’t something that we weren’t aware of. [We’ve had] very clear communication and understanding of it and I’ll keep it to that, hopefully you guys can understand.” McVay on any additional discipline for Jackson: “That’s not something that we’re talking about right now. Like I said, we’re keeping those things in-house. This is something that was a previous incident and so as it goes through that process we’ll deal with those things behind the scenes. I was made aware. There won’t be any actions as it relates to Alaric as far as his status for the game this week.”

McVay was also asked if the situation was taken into account when Jackson signed a three-year, $56.3 million contract: “I really do respect and appreciate your question, but I just want to be able to — out of just consistency for how we handle these things, keep that stuff in-house. I apologize because I do understand you guys have a job to do, but that’s been par for the course with how we want to be able to handle it out of respect for the situation. That’s going to be consistent with what I say on those things. I do appreciate you guys understanding on that.”

On whether the litigation was a distraction: “You talk about those things. I think it’s very important that you always have communication and you’re aware of it. You acknowledge it and you let them know based on those personal conversations that go on. He’s done a great job of being able to focus on the things that he can control and acknowledge it. You can talk to him about it, but I haven’t gotten that sense.”