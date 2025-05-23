NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Alfred Collins, 49ers, Lions

The 49ers didn’t select any offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft despite having needs along their front. San Francisco GM John Lynch said things didn’t fall how they wanted.

“There were a number of times that we were interested in adding (an offensive lineman) and it just didn’t come our way,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

As for second-round DL Alfred Collins, the rookie said he takes inspiration from veteran Calais Campbell.

“He’s someone my size — tall, can do it all,” Collins said. “I want my game to be versatile. I like how he attacks the work that’s required for him to be great.”

49ers’ third-round CB Upton Stout‘s 21 bench reps of 225 pounds at the NFL Combine was than any other defensive back. He credits his strength to lifting with the linemen during his college career at Western Kentucky.

“I never lifted with the DBs,” Stout said. “I was always lifting with the linemen and things like that. I feel like they kind of kept me going.”

Brock Purdy

‘s five-year, $265 million deal includes a $40 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1,100,000 in 2025, $8,296,000 in 2026 with $46,896,000 guaranteed, $11,300,000 in 2027 with $11,904,000 guaranteed, $34,100,000 nonguaranteed in 2028, $49,000,000 in 2029, and $49,050,000 in 2030. Purdy can make $850,000 in per game roster bonuses and $100,000 in workout bonuses from 2026-2030. In prorated option bonuses, he’s also owed $7,550,000 in 2026, $10,550,000 in 2027, $14,550,000 in 2028-2030, $7,000,000 in 2031, and $4,000,000 in 2032. (OverTheCap)

Lions

The Lions signed RB Anthony Tyus III as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio University. Tyus and his family are ecstatic he’s playing for his “hometown team.”

“It felt great (to put on the jersey),” Tyus said, via LionsWire. “Wearing this Honolulu Blue, there ain’t nothing like it. The Lions are my hometown team. I’m excited. Friends are excited. Parents are excited.”

Tyus wants to show his work ethic and “relentlessness” as he attempts to make the team.

“Effort. Hard work. Grit. Relentlessness. Make sure they can’t get rid of me,” Tyus said.

Tyus transferred to Ohio after three years at Northwestern. He thinks the Bobcats allowed him to showcase his agility despite being a “big back.”

“Ohio allowed me to showcase my ability that I’m not just a big back, but I’m a big back that can be agile and move outside the box.”