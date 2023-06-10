NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, DeAndre Hopkins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy (elbow) is “right on pace” with his recovery and has resumed throwing on a limited basis.

“He’s right on pace,” Shanahan said, via 49ersonNBCS. “I think he throws three times a week. I do not sit and watch those. It’s part of his process of getting back and he’s continuing right on the track he’s always been on — no setbacks and it’s been very good so far.”

Shanahan said they are not pushing Purdy to return for training camp and are “taking it very slowly” with him.

“I haven’t asked any of those [questions] yet,” Shanahan said. “We’re taking it very slowly. It’s not like you just jump out and push stuff. You’re only supposed to throw on this date, at this percentage, this many yards. And you do a certain [amount] a couple of days later. And if you stay on track, it should heal the right way. And right now, everything is right on track. So we don’t go any — I don’t ask three weeks ahead. You just keep trying to stay on that trajectory.”

Cardinals

With the divorce formalized between the Cardinals and WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona’s attention can turn fully to the players who are left on the roster. There’s Marquise Brown, who will get the chance to prove himself as a No. 1 receiver in a contract year. Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch were solid as slot receivers for the previous regime and will try to transition to the new offense, though Moore needs to prove he can stay healthy too. And finally, third-round WR Michael Wilson will have more of an opportunity to establish himself as a rookie.

“Obviously, they brought me here to make an impact in some way, shape or form,” Wilson said during his introductory press conference via FOX Sports’ Eric Williams. “If that’s being a starting receiver, that’s great. If that’s being a special teams guy, that’s great. If that’s being a backup receiver, special teams guy in a gunner role — whatever role I carve out for myself, it’s going to be completely dependent on what I do on the practice field and how I carry myself in the meeting room.”

Seahawks

Seahawks first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is already turning heads during offseason workouts in Seattle. Fellow WR D.K. Metcalf noted he looks like he belongs in the NFL.

“He’s come in and treated it like he’s a vet already,” Metcalf said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “He knows how to run routes. He knows his body, he knows how to catch. So, it’s really just teaching him the playbook. He’s already ahead of the curve of learning the technique that (WR coach) Sanjay (Lal) is teaching. He’s just fitting in with the drills and the plays we’re calling.”

Seattle’s other star receiver, veteran Tyler Lockett, has also been blown away.

“I think he’s going to be phenomenal, man,” he said via Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times. “It’s always hard just being able to get adjusted when you first come in. But the way he runs routes, the way he’s understanding the way that Sanjay coaches, the sky’s going to be the limit.”