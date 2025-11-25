NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy tossed three interceptions in his second game returning from turf toe, where he said he needed to drive the ball more. When asked if his toe is still affecting his play, Purdy said he feels good and said the turnovers had nothing to do with the injury.

“No, toe is fine,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Feels good out there. It’s really just seeing the play develop, anticipating and letting it rip at the end of the day. So, it had nothing to do with my toe.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was asked about QB Kyler Murray only having one more game on IR: “I talk to K1 every day. He’s working hard to get healthy. He’s engaged. I know he wants to play.” (Urban)

Cardinals TE Trey McBride was fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture).

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba said that his production has increased because of more opportunities, not necessarily because of a drastic development.

“It’s just more opportunities, honestly,” he said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “A fresh start with a new offense, with [OC] Klint Kubiak coming in, and Sam Darnold, they’re telling me, We’re gonna give you more opportunities to make plays. Just a lot of hard work in the offseason. It’s a lot of preparation just to be ready for when my time comes, and whenever my team needs me. I just put it on that, try to come through whenever my team needs me. And I’m just trying to make the most of it.”