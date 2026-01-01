NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Marvin Harrison Jr, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised the performance by QB Brock Purdy in Week 17 after he accounted for five total touchdowns between the air and the ground.

“I thought Brock had a hell of a game,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “Brock has been playing his ass off, made some huge plays in this game. Kept some drives alive with his legs, made some off-schedule plays, and he’s an assassin out there … he’s playing as good as it gets right now.”

Purdy’s up to 13 touchdowns across the past three games, and he’s been particularly good at making things happen when Shanahan’s excellent play designs don’t result in an easy completion.

“It’s just one of those things where it’s football, and it’s going to happen,” Purdy reflected. “How can I be smart outside of the design of the play but also have my eyes downfield because guys are moving and working, and there are explosive plays out there. I feel like it’s something that I sort of continue to learn as I go. It’s part of my game.”

The win keeps the 49ers alive for the No. 1 seed despite the avalanche of injuries they’ve dealt with this year.

“It’s huge,” Shanahan added. “So proud of the guys throughout the whole year, proud of today. It’s a hell of a deal being able to have the opportunity to play for the 1-seed, and these guys have earned it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon defended WR Marvin Harrison Jr., saying he thought he had a great season and he’s looking forward to building upon his sophomore campaign.

“I thought he did some good things,” Gannon said, via ESPN. “We moved him around the formation. He scored points for us. He got open, caught it. I don’t think he has hit his ceiling and look forward to the future with that.”

Gannon added that Harrison could become more of a red zone threat after adding 11 pounds this offseason.

“I thought that he made some contested catches because of some size,” Gannon said. “And we’ll look at that in the future and see if that’s the right thing.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay gave injury updates on a plethora of players, via USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva. The goal for Los Angeles is to have WR Davante Adams (hamstring) and S Quentin Lake (elbow) back in time for the playoffs next week, with Lake opening his practice window today.

