NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said a week off won’t negatively impact QB Brock Purdy and he’ll be sharp for the Divisional Round against the Packers.

“He hasn’t been on a bye week. We pushed the heck out of Brock. Meetings, practice,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s been here, he’s worked on his days off, we got two bigger practices last week than we do in a normal week, and Brock went out with the guys on Monday and did some things with them. Now we’re going to get two practices in with him again. . . . I don’t worry about that affecting Brock at all for Saturday.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said they plan on evaluating the entire roster and “starting over from scratch.”

“We’ll take a critical eye at everything,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “The players are like, ‘Oh, it’ll be so much better this (coming) year with some continuity, right?’ I kind of fooled with them. I’m like, ‘Well, I’m tearing the whole thing down.’ (But) there’s a little bit of truth to that. Meaning: we’re starting over from scratch.”

Gannon reiterated they are completely starting over in 2024 and their coordinators weren’t overly pleased.

“No, it’s honestly my truth,” Gannon said. “I tell them the truth. That’s what I’m going to do. We did it at 6 a.m. (Monday after the last game.) I’m tearing it all down, guys. We’re starting over from scratch. I don’t know if the coordinators were too pleased.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay and QB Matthew Stafford spoke to the media about the heights the team was able to reach this season despite their first-round loss in the playoffs.

“I’m so proud of this football team,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “And the finality of it is still kind of … it doesn’t totally resonate. But man did I learn a lot and really appreciate this group. They helped me find my way again and how much I love this and love the people that I’m around.” “I think the further that you get away from the raw emotions of it, the more appreciation they’ll have for what they did,” McVay added. “And I think there’s a lot of things that we can build on, but you got to do it. … And this group is an example of it. The preseason stuff doesn’t mean s—. You got to be able to go earn it. And every single year is a new year, but I do think we’ve got a lot of really key and critical guys that we’re excited about building and continuing to develop and work with.” “Nobody gave us a chance to even be sniffing where we are right now, and [we] gave a really good football team a run for their money,” Stafford said. “Didn’t get it done, but proud of the guys, proud of their effort from the coaching staff, players, everybody involved in it. It was a fun year, a hell of a year and something to be proud of.” Rams DL coach Eric Henderson is leaving the team to become the co-DC, run game coordinator, and DL coach at USC. (Jourdan Rodrigue)