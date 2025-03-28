NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Poona Ford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

In an offseason filled with changes on both sides of the ball, 49ers QB Brock Purdy is looking forward to the challenge of creating chemistry with a different group of guys.

“It’s like, how can we take this group of guys every year, who don’t know each other, and you’ve got to find a way to love each other, and then go accomplish the thing?” Purdy said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “And so, being a quarterback and doing that is, to me, what it’s all about. I love that.”

Rams

The Rams signed DT Poona Ford after five seasons with divisional rival Seattle. Ford cited the coaching staff and specifically HC Sean McVay as the biggest reason he decided to join Los Angeles.

“The coaching staff is phenomenal,” Ford said, via Rachel West of WTOC. “I’ve always been a fan of Coach McVay from my years in Seattle watching what he’s done over there and how he’s run his program. It’s been a big part of my decision.”

“I always watched him from a distance. Being in Seattle, and playing against him twice a year, I always knew he was a guy that I could see myself playing for at some point.”

Seahawks

When asked if the Seahawks’ five new offensive coaches could improve their offensive line, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic writes their protection deficiency is a “glaring” issue and feels they need to add more players to their offensive front. In the end, Dugar thinks that expecting their coaching staff to be “miracle workers” is unfair.

Regarding Seattle’s No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dugar could see one of their highest-graded offensive players fall to them, given that teams ahead of the Seahawks need offensive tackles or defensive players.

Dugar currently expects Seattle to be a “fiery wildcard team,” writing it’s difficult to see them going farther in the playoffs without a more dominant offensive and defensive line.

As for whether the Seahawks will consider trading away picks for 2026 draft capital, Dugar doesn’t see much value in focusing on next year given Seattle has publically said they are competing for a title.

Dugar believes Seahawks’ new QB Sam Darnold “needs more support” than Geno Smith to be successful. Because of this, Dugar thinks Seattle has made a big “gamble” this offseason.

