NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Trey McBride, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan recently said that they are hoping to start QB Brock Purdy in Week 11. Although Mac Jones has done well, Shanahan said there’s no question that Purdy is their starter when he’s healthy.

“No. It’s not a hard decision,” Shanahan said, via NFL.com. “It’s just more about Brock’s health. It’s been awesome how Mac has played. He has been great. But we’ve got a lot of confidence in Brock and we know Brock will play at a high level too as long as he’s healthy.”

When asked whether he’s spoken to Purdy about avoiding pressing when he returns, Shanahan responded that he’s only talked to him regarding being “100 percent” healthy enough to play.

“No. We haven’t talked about that,” Shanahan said. “Things we’ve talked about are just making sure when you come back that you feel 100 percent, so you don’t have to worry about anything like that. If Brock’s feeling 100 percent and confident in that way, then I think he’s got nothing to worry about on a game.”

49ers GM John Lynch said the team isn’t preparing for WR Brandon Aiyuk to have a “redshirt” year: “That’s not the intention, the intention is to get Brandon back. We’re not there yet, we just gotta get him to a place where we’re comfortable opening that window, and see if he can make it back on the field. That is the intention. But we’ll see, no absolutes there.” (KNBR)

Cardinals TE Trey McBride had over 100 receptions in 2024 without scoring a touchdown. He’s notched six so far this season.

“Hearing about it every week, being interviewed and talking about it all the time, it was frustrating, because I know what kind of player I can be and I know I can score touchdowns,” McBride said, via the team’s website.

McBride’s recent touchdown streak has motivated him for doing what he can to continue it.

“It has fueled me to want to score more,” McBride said, “and really cherish every time I get in there.“