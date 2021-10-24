NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- In a report for Fox Sports, Peter Schrager says Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman will help as an assistant coach for the secondary while DB coach Kevin Ross is in the COVID-19 protocols. Sherman is out with a hamstring injury.
Falcons
- Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith on the strong performance from rookie TE Kyle Pitts: “It’s why we took him with the fourth pick in the draft. His evolution as a player has consistently trended upwards.” (Tori McElhaney)
- Smith said QB Matt Ryan is “criminally underrated” and was critical inside the two minute mark. (McElhaney)
Panthers
- Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports Panthers OC Joe Brady is the preferred candidate by LSU alumni to replace HC Ed Orgeron after this season.
- Leonard also mentions some NFL executives think the Panthers will make one final run at trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson before the trade deadline.
- While the Panthers did not activate CB Stephon Gilmore off the PUP list for Week 7, the expectation is that he will be able to play in Week 8 against the Falcons. (David Newton)
- Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule on the decision to bench QB Sam Darnold: “The last thing you want to do is embarrass somebody because you know this is going to be the story this week. Sam will define who he is.’’ (David Newton)
- Darnold when asked if he was embarrassed by being benched for QB P.J. Walker: “When you get to that point, getting pulled, I just internalize it. Honestly, it’s more of those situations where it is what it is.” (Newton)
- Rhule says that Darnold will start next week and going forward. (Joe Person)
- Rhule also told the media that he “can’t look into the future” but doesn’t see the Panthers attempting to trade for a quarterback prior to the deadline. (Person)
