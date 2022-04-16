NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show that he could see the Buccaneers having an interest in Browns QB Baker Mayfield as a “high-money backup.”

The Buccaneers hosted Illinois LB Khalan Tolson at their local prospect workout day. (Aaron Wilson)

Michigan RB Hassan Haskins has met with the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Lions. Haskins has also had a private dinner with the Steelers and has worked out privately for the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

According to Albert Breer, there’s been some conflicting info regarding the Falcons and the No. 8 overall pick. Breer explains that some are convinced they are taking a quarterback while others aren’t.

Breer had heard the Falcons connected to Ole Miss’s Matt Corral, but he’s not sure this would be a fit for Arthur Smith.

Panthers

ESPN’s Todd McShay said the Panthers are the most likely team in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft but questions whether they would be a good landing spot due to the potential instability with HC Matt Rhule.

“The tough part is, the team I think most likely in the top 10 to take a quarterback is the team that I would not want my son to be drafted by—and it’s Carolina at No. 6,” McShay said, via PanthersWire. “Just where they are as an organization. How long does Matt Rhule have as a head coach? How long does he wanna be there?”

McShay is told that Rhule would not feel upset if he’s released by the Panthers and it seems “like a bad situation moving forward.”

“From all accounts, I’m told he’s not gonna be crying when the two sides part in this situation,” said McShay. “So it just seems like a bad situation moving forward, at least the next couple of years with Carolina.”