NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Matt Corral

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask said he’s not focused on his current spot on the depth chart.

“That’s out of my control… I’m just worried about what I can control and I like to compete,” he said via the Athletic’s Greg Auman. “Me and Blaine [Gabbert] have had a really good couple weeks of OTAs, we all love playing football and competing. Like I said, we’re just focused on getting better and that’s all we can do at the end of the day.”

Falcons

It’s quite easy to see how Falcons TE Kyle Pitts stands out on the football field. Now heading into his second season, he is focusing on the mental aspect of the game.

“Mentally, I’m trying to get better,” Pitts said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s always room for improvement. . . . The mental, trying to dissect coverage faster. . . . The mental side helps you play faster, just knowing what the defense is going to do.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith is already impressed with what Pitts has shown during OTAs and is excited that the young prospect with such a high ceiling will have experience under his belt

“He’s not facing the unknown,” Smith said. “With all these rookies, everything is new to them. New environment, new team, staff, terminology. You see Kyle, you saw him as he progressed through last season. I’ve said it many times, he’s just scratching the surface. You see a different player and mindset. He knows what to expect, what we expect from him. I’ve been really encouraged so far.”

Panthers

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo said that third-round QB Matt Corral still has work to do in order to close the gap between himself and incumbent starting QB Sam Darnold.

“It’s a different game up here,” McAdoo said, via Charlotte Observer. “That’s not to take anything away from college football. I think they did a great job with him…The biggest thing really, when you get these guys up here, it’s from the time the whistle blows till the ball is snapped on the next play is where he needs to spend his most time right now. Communication is a big part of it.”

McAdoo said that he’s not going to take it easy on Corral in order to help prepare him for game action.

“It’s not going to be easy for him. It’s going to be a challenge,” McAdoo said. “I’m not here to make it easy for him. I’m going to make it hard on him so when he does have a chance to play and get into the games, he’s ready to go.”