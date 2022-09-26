NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles expects WR Julio Jones to be able to play next week. (Greg Auman)

Falcons

The Falcons had been struggling to get TE Kyle Pitts involved in their offense the first two games, but that changed on Sunday with Pitts catching five passes for 87 yards.

“The ball finally found me,” Pitts said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “I feel like we’ve been doing a good job all week just preparing and trying to expose some of their defensive weaknesses and matchups.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on the inactive status of WR Bryan Edwards: “We’re not down on Bryan. He was inactive Sunday because we wanted to look at some other guys.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

The Panthers got their first win over the season on Sunday. Although, QB Baker Mayfield stressed that he still needs to play better.

“It doesn’t matter. There’s no acclimation period for me,” Mayfield said, via Panthers.com. ”I know there’s going to be bumps in the road, but I expect to be a whole lot better than I’ve been so far. I’m just going to continue to be my own biggest critic and just continue to push these guys.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said they need more production from their receiving corps: “The wide receiver position really has to improve this week.” (Ellis L. Williams)

said they need more production from their receiving corps: “The wide receiver position really has to improve this week.” (Ellis L. Williams) Rhule added Mayfield was better from Week 2 to Week 3: “But there were just too many plays hanging out there that we have to hit on. I’m not putting all of that on Baker, but the entire offense.” (Joseph Person)

Saints

The Saints continue to struggle with QB Jameis Winston. However, HC Dennis Allen says he isn’t considering a quarterback change at this time.

“No, no. We all have to play better,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I’m not looking to single anything out, obviously we’ve got to make some corrections and we’ve got to do a better job as a group.

“I think everybody, when you get in these situations, is kind of looking for a place to place blame,” Allen added. “There’s enough mistakes to go around, I don’t really want to go there. I feel confident with Jameis. Certainly, we all need to do better, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints think they escaped serious injuries to WRs Jarvis Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe).

(foot) and (toe). Rapoport adds Landry is dealing with soreness, while Thomas’ injury is to the other foot that’s not his surgically repaired ankle.