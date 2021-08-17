NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers second-year RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn was recorded by one of HC Bruce Arians‘ staffers at 21 MPH on a kickoff return recently.

“I necessarily didn’t know I was going that fast,” Vaughn said, via Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times.

Arians made it clear to his team that players looking to secure the few final 53-man spots on the roster must assert themselves in special teams. As the fourth running back on the depth chart, Vaughn clearly falls in that bucket.

“I didn’t really play special teams in high school, college, so all this is kind of new for me. But I’m willing to accept whatever challenge is ahead of me, and that’s kind of how I’ve always been.” Vaughn admitted.

Vaughn appears ready to handle whatever the Bucs throw at him this year, as he’s made an emphasis to put his versatility on display to the coaching staff.

“I’d say attention to detail is a big thing that has stuck out to me, small details,” Vaughn said. “And now it’s just taking it from the class to the grass. … And then like always, take whatever role is given to me, and this year it will be special teams, and I’m ready for it.”

Falcons

After a disappointing first season in Atlanta, Falcons OLB Dante Fowler agreed to a precipitous pay cut. The team slashed his 2021 salary by more than half, cutting it by $7 million. Fowler obviously wasn’t happy about it but he felt it was his best option to stay in Atlanta.

“The decision was basically me understanding what happened last year and stuff like that,” Fowler said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “And showing that I’m willing and that I want to be here for a good amount of time and I felt like under the circumstances that we was in, I just felt like I could do my part to help the team get better in any type of way.” With a new coaching staff, particularly on defense with new DC Dean Pees, Fowler feels well-positioned for a rebound season. “I think I fit excellent in this defense,” Fowler said. “Kind of similar to Wade Phillips [with the Rams], you know, a lot of players to be in very good position to make plays.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule recently called second-round rookie WR Terrace Marshall, Jr. a “rotational first-team guy.” (David Newton)

recently called second-round rookie WR a “rotational first-team guy.” (David Newton) Rhule made it a point to highlight that Panthers C Sam Tecklenburg played the entire preseason game against the Colts, 54 snaps in total. (Joe Person)

Saints