NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers WR Competition

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Tykee Smith made an impact in the nickel role last season with two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles has been very pleased with Smith and thinks he fits well into the nickel spot.

“He’s a very smart player, so he understands football,” Bowles said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s site. “He fits in the spot well. When we get in pads, you’ll see a lot more of the physicality and the things that take place with the linemen. Right now, I’m very happy with him.”

Falcons

The Falcons signed C Ryan Neuzil to a two-year deal worth $9.5 million, including a signing bonus of $3.5 million and base salaries of $1.1 million and $4.05 million. (OTC)

to a two-year deal worth $9.5 million, including a signing bonus of $3.5 million and base salaries of $1.1 million and $4.05 million. (OTC) Neuzil’s 2025 base salary and $1.65 million of his 2026 salary are guaranteed at signing, and he has up to $425,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses.

Panthers

The Panthers have a deep receiver room filled with a fascinating balance of veterans and youngsters, as well as a wide variety of body types, strengths and skills. But at the end of August, the team has to settle on keeping five, six or seven out of a group that includes first-rounders Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette, veterans Adam Thielen and Hunter Renfrow, young sleepers Jalen Coker and sixth-rounder Jimmy Horn and veteran special teams standouts like Dan Chisena and David Moore.

Carolina HC Dave Canales admitted how challenging it will be for some of the depth pieces to make the team, and talked about the benefits of those who can contribute in different ways.

“I think it’s gonna be very difficult,” Canales said, via Carolina Blitz. “I think that we’re gonna have to take it through the preseason games, and see who can help us. And special teams is gonna be such a huge piece of that puzzle. How can these guys help us in the coverage units? Can they help us as a returner? Those things, that added value — if it’s even the special teamer — makes the team.”

“So that’s the part where we get to challenge our guys. Find a role, take this thing seriously. You’re not here just to catch passes. We only get so many helmets on game day, so we need all of you. We need you guys to contribute in different ways.”