NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Robbie Anderson, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports that x-rays were negative for fractures in the neck of Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate .

. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says that Brate has a sprained neck and that all tests have gone well. (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith told reporters that the team has rallied around QB Marcus Mariota as they continue to improve their record.

“We knew we had to be efficient, and Marcus certainly was,” Smith said in his postgame press conference. “Made a lot of really good plays. And credit to our O-line, too, because he was able to progress on a couple of plays and made some really big throws for us and made some huge plays with his legs, too. It certainly helps us. It certainly helps us stay on track and efficient. Can’t say enough good things about Marcus the way he’s leading this football team.”

“His guys believe in him, and those are things you can’t put in a stats sheet,” Smith added. “I just watch the way these guys played. He didn’t play for two-and-a-half years, so it took a couple of games. He learned some things, a little rusty here and there. But I feel like every game he’s getting more comfortable. Certainly, can make you defend a lot of things every snap. Whether we’re doing it or not, or giving you the illusion of doing it, he can put stress on people pre-snap. And our guys really believe in him. I think he’s a very accurate quarterback. I think you saw that today.”

Smith added he was concerned CB Casey Hayward could be out long-term due to an injury. (Michael Rothstein)

Panthers

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson was sent into the locker room in the second half after multiple blowups with the coaching staff. Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks didn’t want to get into too many details about what happened but Anderson was available to the media after the game and said he was frustrated about being taken out of the game.

“I was confused, honestly. Because I wanna be in the game,” Anderson said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “I’ve never been told in X amount of years to get out the game in the fourth quarter. So I was honestly confused and upset by it, as I should be. I don’t see nobody that’s a true competitor that knows the value they bring, and has true passion toward the game, that’ll be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Had the Cardinals not stepped up with an offer for Anderson, Person says the Panthers likely would have had to cut him if no other buyer emerged.

Pro Football Talk reports a couple of sources have mentioned the Panthers as a potential landing spot for former Texans executive Jack Easterby. Carolina was interested a few years ago before he went to Houston and Easterby is supposedly eyeing them, but it’s not clear if the interest is mutual.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen on first-round WR Chris Olave ‘s status for Thursday against the Cardinals: “My understanding is that he’s passed all the steps and he’s gotta be cleared by the independent neurologist.” (Mike Triplett)

on first-round WR ‘s status for Thursday against the Cardinals: “My understanding is that he’s passed all the steps and he’s gotta be cleared by the independent neurologist.” (Mike Triplett) Allen on WR Michael Thomas ‘ status and why he wasn’t placed on injured reserve when he first hurt his toe: “He’s progressing. It was something we felt like we were kind of in that range, yet if things went well we might be able to be ahead of that schedule.” (Triplett)

‘ status and why he wasn’t placed on injured reserve when he first hurt his toe: “He’s progressing. It was something we felt like we were kind of in that range, yet if things went well we might be able to be ahead of that schedule.” (Triplett) The Saints do not expect to have Thomas, CB Marshon Lattimore , or WR Jarvis Landry back for Thursday, but are hoping Olave can return. (Jeff Duncan)

, or WR back for Thursday, but are hoping Olave can return. (Jeff Duncan) The Saints will also probably be without TE Adam Trautman, who hurt his ankle. His injury isn’t viewed as long-term, however. (Jeremy Fowler)