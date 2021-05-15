NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady revealed that he underwent his first knee surgery in around 12 years this offseason after dealing with a lingering issue throughout last year.

“I had a pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years,” Brady said. “I was really interested to see how it was going to go, because last year it just took a lot. Every week I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.”

Brady said he’s been rehabbing for “six and a half weeks” and feels like he’s just getting started on his offseason program.

“So It’s been pretty intense this offseason from that standpoint, because it’s been six and a half weeks that I’ve been dealing with the rehab process. The season went pretty long, obviously into February. It’s just now that I’m starting to feel like the offseason is happening. And I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason is going to be over.”

Brady believes there’s more potential for success in Tampa Bay.

“I took on a big challenge going to Tampa and I don’t think that final story has been written yet.”

Falcons

The Falcons signed the following nine undrafted free agents to the listed guaranteed figures:

Saints

Former Nebraska QB Tanner Lee has been invited to the Saints’ rookie orientation but remains unsigned by the team. (Nick Underhill)

has been invited to the Saints’ rookie orientation but remains unsigned by the team. (Nick Underhill) Other players who are attending the orientation include FB Josh McMillan, LB Quinn Polling, OT Kyle Murphy, and DT Lorenzo Neal. (Underhill)